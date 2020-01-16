Why the Queen has two birthdays each year

The Queen may be 93 years old, but she has had more than 150 birthdays.

She was born on April 21, 1926 but her birthday celebrations take place on the second Saturday in June, which will be June 13 this year.

The difference between the two is that the first, in April, is like our usual birthday, marking the actual date of his birth, while the second is the official birthday, during public celebrations.

But why?

The tradition dates back over 250 years, started by King George II in 1748. He was born in November, so he often had to face bad weather on his birthday.

He wanted to organize huge public celebrations, but he didn’t want it to literally rain on his parade.

So, being king, he decided to create an official second birthday in summer, when the weather was better.

Since then, the tradition has remained.

How does the Queen celebrate?

On her birthday, the Queen will just spend time with her family, celebrating in a private manner much like we would.

To mark the day, there is a noon salute in a few places around London, but it is the most fanfare there is.

For official celebrations, there is a real big party.

There’s Trooping the Color, a huge military parade from Buckingham Palace in the mall to the Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, near Downing Street, and then again.

The streets are lined with people waving the Union flag and helping to celebrate the monarch’s birthday in a grand display of Britishness.

The queen used to get in the parade but now joins the procession in a car before returning to the famous balcony to watch an overview of the RAF.

