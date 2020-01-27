Why the Refugee of Judoons Affects All Mythology

Fugitive of the Judoon had some big surprises. But the biggest of them could change the whole Doctor Who story itself. (Spoilers follow.)

Well that was unexpected! (See, I told you I would use it a second time.) Usually something as big as a main character returning for the first time in over a decade would be the biggest surprise in any series, let alone Doctor Who. But then we found out who the title refugee of the judo really is. And it’s big. Mythology trembles a lot. And we have to talk about this big spoiler.

In the beginning we were made aware that it was Lee Clayton. At first he seemed ordinary, but he obviously had a few secrets. Even from his wife Ruth. For example, he panicked about the judoon when they arrived and he had hidden a small box – one that Ruth had no idea about.

As the episode progressed, however, it became clear that he wasn’t who the judoon was really looking for. Even though Lee wasn’t human, Ruth wasn’t – although she believed otherwise. She remembered a whole life on earth. How could she be someone else?

The answers were revealed at a lighthouse she remembered when she grew up. Buried behind emergency glass and in an unmarked grave. And these answers were huge. Not just for Ruth or even for the doctor, but possibly for the entire Doctor Who story …

A new doctor … or is it?

Ruth Clayton was the doctor all the time. She had disguised herself as a human with a chameleon bow, buried the TARDIS and hid from the Time Lords – for whom she worked for some reason.

With so many clues – even from a time when Gallifrey still existed and didn’t recognize a sonic screwdriver – the effects were clear: the doctor who disguised herself as Ruth is not after the thirteenth doctor, but before it.

There may be other explanations. Perhaps it comes from an alternative timeline or a parallel universe. But the doctor – our doctor – is convinced that Ruth is from everyone we know.

This is risky to say the least. Really very, very risky. Especially since the other doctor’s TARDIS is significantly older – closer to the one the first and the second doctor have traveled to both inside and outside. What makes this particularly problematic is that the TARDIS did not look like a police box until the first doctor – the one played by William Hartnell, whom we are sure to know – landed on Earth in 1963 and because of this stuck a faulty chameleon circuit in this form.

So what’s up? Does this new doctor really come from everyone we know? Or is it something else? Is it linked to the continuing mystery of the “timeless child”? And if so, how?

I hope that there are good explanations for this. Really, really great explanations. Because Chris Chibnall is definitely taking a big risk here. Will everything pay off? I’m looking forward to finding out.

What did you think of Fugitive of the Judoon? Are you for it On the other hand? Has it confirmed the best or worst for you in the Chibnall era? Or are you too happy about Captain Jack’s return? Let us know in the comments below.