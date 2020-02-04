Why the results are still unknown

The outcome of the Iowa democratic gatherings remains unknown, and the State party has further delayed reporting the results after a night of confusion and chaos shook critical competition in 2020 in the nation.

The Iowa Democratic Party today announced campaigns that it would release “more than 50 percent of all results” at 4:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m.CET).

Hours after the start of the Iowa gathering, local officials expressed concern about voting coverage, difficulties in using the new app to report their results, and long waits to report results over the phone.

District chief Carl Voss of Des Moines, Iowa, holds his iPhone in his hand, which shows the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucus reporting app. (AP / AAP)

Today, the candidates had already moved to New Hampshire, the next state on the 2020 calendar, when they tried to use the missing results for their own campaigns.

In Iowa, meanwhile, the State Democrats were sorting the rubble of an embarrassing night as they worked to report the first official results.

State Democratic Party leader Troy Price said in a statement this morning that the results should be released “as soon as possible today”. An investigation found that the “underlying data” gathered by the new app was solid.

“While the app recorded data accurately, it only output partial data.

“We found that this was due to a coding problem in the reporting system.

“This problem has been identified and resolved.

“The application’s reporting problem did not affect the ability of district chairs to report data accurately.

“Although we plan to publish the results as soon as possible today, our primary goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process is maintained.”

A Democratic source told CNN that the problem appears to be related to a serious coding error in the app that was discovered when data flowed into the Iowa Democratic Party.

The party officials noted inconsistencies in the three data streams: how voters at their meeting places first consulted with the candidates; The final adjustments after the 15 percent shortage were eliminated at each location. and the equivalents of the state delegates won at each location.

The source said party officials needed time to identify the problem and found that there was no problem with the raw data entered by each district.

The Iowa Democratic Party is holding another conference call this morning with representatives of the Democratic presidential campaigns.

The Iowa Democratic Party’s recent campaigns took place shortly after midnight during a controversial conference call.

Bernie Sanders started with a dash and should have shown a strong performance. (AP)

Campaigns were told that the contracting state had results from about 35 percent of the counties, but it was unclear whether they needed to be counted again.

Problems with the app appeared to appear last week.

Sean Bagniewski, Democratic Leader of Polk County, told CNN that testing the app has not been going smoothly over the past week.

Last Thursday, Mr. Bagniewski recommended district government leaders who couldn’t get the app to work to submit their results to the Iowa Democratic Party.

He said early in the morning that he had placed a box of results in Polk County’s democratic headquarters, but that some of his district chairs still hadn’t been able to report them to the State party due to app errors and long phone calls. Some calls have been canceled.

Joe Biden’s campaign called for caution in the face of increasing delays. (AP)

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has been the most aggressive in questioning the legitimacy of the Iowa results due to the long delays.

In a letter to the State party last night before the first campaign phone call, Dana Remus, General Counsel to Mr. Biden wrote that “the campaigns deserve extensive explanations and relevant information about the quality control methods you use and an opportunity to respond before any official ones Results will be published. “

Biden’s communications director, Kate Bedingfield, said to CNN’s John Berman this morning: “We have serious concerns about the integrity of the process and I think there were some significant mistakes last night that should concern voters.

“If you have a process in which you cannot be sure that the results reported will reflect the votes people cast in the process last night, this is a real problem,” said Ms. Bedingfield.

Howard Dean, former Vermont governor and former presidential candidate, criticized Ms. Bedingfield’s statements.

“It sounds to me as if the Vice President hadn’t hoped as well as he hoped. And I think the legitimacy of the count is wrong. I know Iowa well. These people don’t cheat,” said Mr. Dean.

Other Democratic presidential candidates have tried to take the delay into their own hands.

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, declared the win when he spoke to supporters last night, “We’re going to New Hampshire victorious after all signs.”

In an interview with CNN the next morning, Mr. Buttigieg quoted the internal data of his campaign from the Caucuses.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten wave to the followers. (AP) Elizabeth Warren is on stage with her grandchildren when she comes to a Caucus Night Rally in the Forte Banquet and Conference Center. (AP)

Mr Biden spoke to the supporters last night and said: “Our signs are close, we will go out here with our share of delegates. We do not yet know exactly what it is, but we feel good where.” It’s us. And look, that’s how it is in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and far beyond, we’re there in the long run. “

The Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar, was the first to appear publicly and speak to followers.

She said to the crowd, “We know that there are delays, but we do know one thing: we are going beyond our weight.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said to supporters last night: “When these results are announced, I have a good feeling that we will be doing very, very well here in Iowa.”

Senator Sanders’ campaign, like Mr Buttigieg’s, also referred to internal campaign data to help make the decision in his favor.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said last night: “Tonight we have come a step closer to victory in the struggle for America that we believe is possible.”