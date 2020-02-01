Why the San Francisco 49ers are called the 49ers

The Super Bowl is just around the corner and these days of anticipation we often worry about little things like “Which teams are playing?” And “Who wins?” That we lose sight of the bigger question:

Why on earth is the San Francisco 49er called the San Francisco 49er?

An allusion to history and geography

Everything actually makes sense. The “49ers” is the nickname for those who flocked to Northern California in 1849 to take advantage of the gold rush. The influx of opportunists was a blessing to the California economy and accelerated union entry in 1850.

There are more historical parallels between the team and the historical context of their name: the 49ers were the first NFL team and indeed the first large professional sports team to have their origins on the west coast. In the 1940s, when the team was founded, the idea of ​​expanding the league so far across the country was considered very risky. But like the 49ers of the gold rush, team founder Tony Morabito saw opportunities where others saw uncertainties.

Surely the 49ers have become one of the most successful teams in the NFL. They have won five Super Bowl titles and have been home to several NFL legends, including Steve Young, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

Technically speaking, the San Francisco 49ers are registered as “San Francisco Forty Niners”, but that would definitely not fit on a football helmet.

Also a nod to the bread

While the team colors red and gold are certainly an allusion to the entire “gold rush” aspect of the 49ers name, their official mascot takes the NorCal representation to new heights. Sourdough Sam has been the team’s Rootin Tootin Unblinkin mascot since the 1970s.

And yes, it all depends: According to legend, French gold prospectors first brought the chewy, spicy sourdough recipe to Northern California during the gold rush, and it was first made public in 1849 at the Boudin bakery in San Francisco – you guessed it.

So, if your football bowl on Super Bowl Sunday isn’t going so well, you can pick out some of these facts and start an in-depth conversation about bread. There is no way to go wrong.

