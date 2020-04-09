Why the surprising move of the US Federal Reserve to buy Corporate American junk bonds is so important

The fear that the Federal Reserve has run out of ammunition has proven to be completely premature.

The central bank surprised the market on Thursday as businesses and municipalities announced a historic move to buy dangerous corporate debt as part of a larger $ 2.3 trillion bailout. Just two weeks ago, the Fed lined up on its trivial playbook, stating that the purchase of investment-grade corporate bonds would only be considered as part of an effort to drive liquidity into credit markets .

Under the newly extended Long-Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility [TALF] program, the Fed purchases something many pension funds can’t buy: speculative-grade corporate bonds. junk.

There are points to note. To qualify, the so-called “fallen angel” would have been rated “at least BBB- / Baa3 by two or more [credit institutions] as of March 22, 2020”. And when issued, the company “must be rated at least BB- / Ba3”.

Still, it is important.

“They are entering the unknown territory,” said Shanawaz Bhimji, bond strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “The high yield market is really embarking on this.”

Recently, exchange rate funds specializing in high-yield corporate debt have jumped into the news on Thursday, as have been the shares of downgraded companies. Investors have raised the Ford Motor Company by 12.7% in the open. Moody’s and S & P Global have fallen out of the worldwide coronavirus blockade as automakers suffered from demand for closed factories and craters as Ford downgraded last month and a $ 36 billion debt downpile to the junk territory. .

The Fed’s move is seen as the strongest in retaining some of the United States’ most heavily-debt companies, which are certainly big employers.

Although important, Bhimji does not consider the Fed’s bond purchase program to be an expanded chart branch. He points out that the central bank will almost certainly hold the securities until maturity, he notes, “will stick to secure high-yield bonds of Double B or better.”

“They are in it for a long time. They don’t want any downgrades,” he added.

After the offensive movement by the Fed today, attention has been given to how other central banks will respond. During the financial crisis of 2008-2009, central banks around the world often acted in a coordinated manner to minimize some of the adverse effects of the credit crisis that had flowed across borders .

“Now that the Fed is doing this, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the ECB do the same thing,” Bhimji said. “There are hot spots, such as Italy and Spain, that haven’t slumped yet.”

