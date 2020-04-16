Why the U.S. government needs a new corporate bailout structure that is independent of loans

The good news from Washington is that Congress and President Donald Trump swiftly enacted the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 crisis, despite the faction split. The bad news, however, is that the bail-out to a large corporation, a large corporation with over 10,000 employees, is a massive lending scheme. Worse, the Federal Reserve has doubled its lending by announcing plans to increase backstops on corporate debt through the purchase of junk bonds.

Even in the Fed’s recent moves, the need for additional stimulus is becoming more apparent day by day. Current approaches can strain businesses and jeopardize their own recovery, adding to other unemployment for a wide range of economies, including further unemployment, prolonged supply chain disruption and loss of tax revenue from failed businesses. Unleash the task. The problem of actually disabling relief efforts.

Parliamentarians are considering the need for alternative bailouts, so the government should move away from lending by facilitating the purchase of preferred stock and instead support large corporations. It will recover when normal economic activity begins to resume.

One problem with making large loans at low interest rates is that some companies may use the loans for purposes unrelated to the current crisis, such as stock repurchases. Although the CARES law prohibits it, the law gives the Fed and the Treasury broad discretion, and there are too many regulatory requirements to affect the structure of the program. It may be a fair game to pay. In addition, the recent dismissal of the Chair of the Supervisory Panel questioned the government’s interest in limiting spending on stimulus.

With so many companies [even healthy ones] competing for loans, it’s difficult for governments to look at application inflows to determine which companies are most worthy of help in the short term.

And of course, government lending adds to corporate debt. The obligation to repay future debt can create liquidity problems, especially during recovery, that divert corporate cash from salaries and more socially valuable spending.

What this crisis needs is a solution that pays money to companies that actually need them, quickly and reliably, without unintended consequences. When creating a new support package, policy makers need to be aware of the drawbacks of large loans and consider alternatives. The US government [FRB, Treasury, or another new entity] must purchase newly issued preferred stock of listed companies.

Unlike common stock, preferred stock does not have voting rights, but payments to preferred stock owners cannot be made lower than payments to common stock owners. This often means dividend guarantees or other provisions that reduce the risk of preferred stock in exchange for no voting rights. The preferred stock solution will allow the government to get cash to companies quickly, limiting the bankruptcy floods that US courts and the distressed financial sector simply could not handle.

This approach also smooths out the competitive terms by de-incentivizing government support for companies that don’t really need it. Healthy companies can receive loans to strengthen their security net under their current programs, but they may have avoided selling preferred stock to avoid diluting their capital.

While government loans increase corporate leverage and thus limit potential borrowing in the future, equity issuance reduces corporate leverage, facilitating the acquisition of additional loans from other sources, and future liquidity. Avoid the increase of problems.

Making preferred stock purchases a key component of the move will also help the US government gain huge profits in the future. Many of the bailouts from 2008 to 2009 allowed the government to receive shares. In particular, the American International Group [AIG] bailout gave the government considerable capital participation in return for the relief money, and generated a considerable amount of money for the government. The Treasury calculation is $ 22.7 billion.

It leaves one important detail: price. Generally, the market value of preferred stock is lower than that of common stock. Negotiating the right discount for each company can lead to costly delays, especially given ongoing market volatility. You can save time by setting the price of your preferred stock to be the same as, or as close as possible to, your common stock. Under the CARES Act, businesses receive large amounts of financial support from the federal government, large and small. Parliamentarians are pondering on the fourth phase of stimulus, so they need to spend some time creating better solutions for large listed companies. You will never be rewarded.

Ken Judd is a senior researcher at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University.

Karl Schmedders is a Professor of Finance at the International Institute for Management Development [IMD] in Lausanne, Switzerland.

