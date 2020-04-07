Why the United States must not let China dominate the digital currency competition

Ultimately, the end of the coronavirus crisis will raise significant questions about the global financial system.

Similar to the 2008 financial crisis, the domino effect exposes system flaws. When panic markets urge central banks to offer unprecedented monetary stimulus, a vicious circle of competing currency depreciations can benefit exporters in some economies and damage other economies. Give. Therefore, if the country escapes from COVID-19 lockdown and becomes desperate to revive local industries, we expect serious tensions in trade relations.

And, as in 2008, these tensions will stimulate demand for changes in the international financial architecture and test confidence in the role of the dollar as a world reserve currency. Other currency issuers, both government and new non-state currency providers, move to fill that breach. They seek to remove much of Green Trade’s overwhelming dominance in international trade and financial transactions.

In this increasingly polarized financial system, currency digitization will probably be the most important factor in economic success. At present, China has been hit hard on the digital currency battle. If the United States cannot catch up, it will lose the war.

Many Americans are first to touch on the sovereign digital currency idea when Congressmen unexpectedly incorporated a digital dollar solution for distributing federal government distributions into earlier versions of the COVID-19 support law. Was. However, significant progress in this area occurred long before that.

More than 50 central bank digital currency researchers, and numerous decentralized and corporate cryptocurrency projects, are competing to define a new era of programmable money. The Federal Reserve has been around for a long time in that area. The People’s Bank of China, which has been working on digital currencies for more than five years, stands in the pole.

The transformative power of China’s centrally managed digital currency is formally called Digital Currency Electronic Payment [DCEP] and derives from key design features common to Bitcoin. It is a decentralized cryptocurrency that shares little else. Like Bitcoin, like other cryptocurrencies and “stable coins” such as Facebook’s Libra, DCEP is a digital bearer instrument.

Like the exchange of banknotes-the most common physical bearer securities-the parties to a digital currency transaction recognize the final settlement as soon as ownership changes. All other cashless payments by digital apps, such as cards, wire transfers, checks, and Venmo, do not completely settle the transaction. This means that each debit can be reversed until the bank has recorded, matched and settled each debit. credit.

That is why digital currency is so innovative. By ending the centuries of intermediary role in a bank’s financial system and enabling direct peer-to-peer exchanges, banks can inject funds with the power of software. The payer’s computer can program the digital currency and pass the “if X, then Y” command directly to the payee’s computer, since the intermediary no longer interrupts the communication between them.

For example, if a farm’s digital sensors detect that soil in a particular area needs more fertilizer, it automatically sends a digital payment to the fertilizer company and dispatches the fertilizer to the farm upon receipt. This is all done minimally without human supervision.

The shift to programmable money will reward the starting economy. China will quickly integrate DCEP into hundreds of blockchain projects, with autonomous digital sensors and devices directly exchanging information and money. By removing intermediaries from transactions between these devices, China can automate the entire Internet of Things ecosystem and bring efficiencies to smart cities, supply chains, and power grids.

Over time, Beijing will be able to offer direct DCEP-based machine-to-machine payments along the Belt and Road Initiative in more than 60 countries. Alternatively, you can encourage allied African governments to “ripen” the currency system by digitally pegging the value of the local currency to DCEP.

Also, for non-Chinese companies that do not want courts to accept currencies from countries they don’t trust, their own country’s move to programmable currencies shows a low-risk, dollar-free workaround. In the future, foreign importers and Chinese exporters will instruct computers in the blockchain network to place RMB payments in a kind of digital lockbox that neither party can open. I can. If the goods are confirmed to have been delivered, the funds are released to the exporter. Otherwise, it will be returned to the importer at the original exchange rate. This decentralized escrow system allows foreign companies to conduct trade transactions without the need for dollars to hedge exchange rate risk.

China’s victory in the digital currency competition has multiple adverse effects on US and generally Western capitalism. If foreign companies can bypass US gatekeeping banks, Washington will lose its own power to impose sanctions on other countries. Also, if you no longer face exchange rate risk, foreign central banks do not need to stop their currencies with dollar reserves. The resulting decline in demand for US government bonds will result in higher interest rates for business loans, mortgages, credit cards, and all other forms of US borrowing, as well as the federal government.

Christopher Giancarlo, former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is calling for US action. He says Washington can take advantage of the Privacy Guarantee of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution to position the digital dollar competitively over digital RMB.

However, the strategy does not have to focus entirely on digital dollars. For example, Washington could encourage research into unproven cryptography to address financial innovations that are more privacy-friendly than China. This technology will allow regulators to someday extract information about the overall risk accumulation in the financial system, but severely restrict people’s access to private transaction data.

The cryptocurrency developer community is at the forefront of such work. To further encourage it, the U.S. will show a more relaxed stance on securities and remittance regulations for cryptocurrency start-ups, encouraging banks to serve industries that have been unduly demoted I can.

American supremacy in the 20th century stems from the appeal of the soft power of the idea. Currently, the value of civil liberties could enhance the likelihood of domination in the digital currency and promote America’s widespread interest in world freedom.

Michael J. Casey is the Chief Content Officer of CoinDesk, the consensus: decentralized conference organizer, and author of the Money Reimagined newsletter to be released this week.

