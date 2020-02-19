[why-these-35-london-underground-stations-have-been-renamed-after-eastenders-characters]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Detectfor facts of your facts safety rights Invalid E-mail

EastEnders is 35 decades old and that’s a really massive offer.

As Londoners, no matter whether you enjoy the present religiously or not, we feel a sense of satisfaction that this sort of a profitable cleaning soap is dependent in London and you can find so several nods to what life’s like below.

Particularly, of study course, in the East Conclusion.

Even though Walford is a fictional borough in East London it is similar to quite a few regions in that spot of the city that truly exist.

The BBC one soap has had an explosive start off to the week, with numerous crucial characters are trapped on board a sinking boat in remarkable scenes.

The tense episodes are all to mark the show’s 35th anniversary.

In accurate East End spirit, the London Underground has resolved to engage in its part.

Specifically, 35 stations – 1 for each and every yr the display has graced our screens – have had their identify altered to a character from EastEnders.

Twitter account @allontheboard, which shares posts of items penned primarily on the white board you see in Underground stations, shared this hottest job.

This is the 35 identify modifications they arrived up with:

one. Rickaaaaysmansworth

2. Archieway

3. Willesdirtden Environmentally friendly

four. Slater Sisters





We imagine Rickaaaaysmansworth is a terrific name

(Image: BBC)



5. Bealesize Park

six. Grant’s Hill

seven. Sharon Cross

8. Cartery Lane

9. Callum Town

10. Alfieton

11. Roxyford Circus

12. Ferrieiradon

13. Miller Close

14. Moonington Crescent

15. Mintylebone

16. Truemansion Home

17. Katford





Anybody heading to Phil Hill East?

(Image: BBC)



18. Branning Town

19. Stockwellard

20. Tiffany Courtroom Road

21. Butcher Avenue

22. North Greenwicks

23. Phil Hill East

24. Peggyvale

25. Roly Oak

26. Fowlerham Broadway

27. Cotton Garden





Or perhaps Branning City?

(Image: BBC)



28. Ethelphant & Castle

29. Dr Leggster Square

30. St Pauline’s





31. Willysden Junction

32. Dottenham Hale

33. Tooting Bex

34. Wattsford Higher Road

35. Shirleywood

