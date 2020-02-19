[why-these-35-london-underground-stations-have-been-renamed-after-eastenders-characters]

EastEnders is 35 decades old and that’s a really massive offer.
As Londoners, no matter whether you enjoy the present religiously or not, we feel a sense of satisfaction that this sort of a profitable cleaning soap is dependent in London and you can find so several nods to what life’s like below.
Particularly, of study course, in the East Conclusion.
Even though Walford is a fictional borough in East London it is similar to quite a few regions in that spot of the city that truly exist.
The BBC one soap has had an explosive start off to the week, with numerous crucial characters are trapped on board a sinking boat in remarkable scenes.
The tense episodes are all to mark the show’s 35th anniversary.
In accurate East End spirit, the London Underground has resolved to engage in its part.
Specifically, 35 stations – 1 for each and every yr the display has graced our screens – have had their identify altered to a character from EastEnders.
Twitter account @allontheboard, which shares posts of items penned primarily on the white board you see in Underground stations, shared this hottest job.
This is the 35 identify modifications they arrived up with:
one. Rickaaaaysmansworth
2. Archieway
3. Willesdirtden Environmentally friendly
four. Slater Sisters
5. Bealesize Park
six. Grant’s Hill
seven. Sharon Cross
8. Cartery Lane
9. Callum Town
10. Alfieton
11. Roxyford Circus
12. Ferrieiradon
13. Miller Close
14. Moonington Crescent
15. Mintylebone
16. Truemansion Home
17. Katford
18. Branning Town
19. Stockwellard
20. Tiffany Courtroom Road
21. Butcher Avenue
22. North Greenwicks
23. Phil Hill East
24. Peggyvale
25. Roly Oak
26. Fowlerham Broadway
27. Cotton Garden
28. Ethelphant & Castle
29. Dr Leggster Square
30. St Pauline’s
31. Willysden Junction
32. Dottenham Hale
33. Tooting Bex
34. Wattsford Higher Road
35. Shirleywood
