Why these London residents think the reason given for closing their police station is `` a load of tosh ''

Residents of the City of London’s Barbican Estate have called the decision to close their local police office a “tosh charge”.

It follows statements by police commissioner Ian Dyson that the closure was due to fire safety concerns.

City of London police say the office at the foot of the Shakespeare Tower on the Grade I listed estate has become “redundant” and will close soon.

Police and community support workers allegedly used it as a base from which to patrol the 2,000-unit estate, known for its brutalist architecture.

The news of the closure came days after the sale of the Wood Street and Snow Hill police stations, leaving the Square Mile with one police station in Bishopsgate.

A resident of the estate said that the Barbican deserves its own police station because it is “the size of a small town” and that residents will be “sad to see it disappear”.

Read more

Related Articles

The closure was first mentioned in a report prepared for the City of London Corporation’s Police Authority Board meeting on January 22.

During the meeting, Alderman Alison Gowman, a resident of the tower, said, “To be honest, until I read the paper, I was not aware of the closure.”

Police Commissioner Ian Dyson replied, “These premises were not responding to the latest fire safety inspections, so we had to move people …

“It has become a bit premature for these reasons, but I think we have to be honest about the use of this facility by the public, and look at what accommodation is provided to us by the authority.”

The City of London Corporation, which manages the area, does not consider the Shakespeare Tower to have a fire safety problem.

However, the police later provided a list of six fire safety issues, including: “the firefighting equipment is out of date” and “nothing on the main power panel shows that it has been tested. “

Police made the following statement: “In the case of the Shakespeare Tower, [a] the report identified areas for improvement within the office itself. These, although not essential to the safety of anyone, had to be done for the office to be fully compliant.

“As it is very rarely used, the City of London police had to weigh the costs of the additional fire safety provisions against the benefits of keeping a largely redundant office, and decided to terminate the lease.”

Ted Reilly, 74, chairman of the Shakespeare Tower resident group, called the fire hazard issue a “tosh charge”.

The retired construction worker said, “It is more likely that they are just trying to save money.

Read more

Related Articles

“To the right of the police station, there was an office of architects and the doorman of the building. So what is the risk for them?”

Read more

More City of London News

Another resident of the Barbican estate who did not wish to be named said: “I think people might be sad to see him disappear. The estate probably has 4,000 inhabitants. It’s the size of a small town, so why shouldn’t we have our own police station? “

.