Why this VC thinks it has billions of scams from SBA’s $ 350 billion PPP loan program

Two weeks ago, the US government rolled out a $ 350 billion small business lending program as part of a $ 2 trillion incentive to boost the economy through the coronavirus.

But to say the least, this development was frustrating and awkward. While small businesses struggled to compile the payroll needed to apply for a bank, it was unclear which bank would accept the PPP application. Online, the applicant complained about the number of days to wait for a response from the bank. Now, the bank tries to cycle the application as quickly as possible, so there is a question as to which company is really the real thing.

Alex Rampell, general partner of Andreessen Horowitz, who specializes in financial technology, says the problem is a fintech issue. Why can’t the government directly determine who needs an SBA loan and pay that way without a bank?

“Without billions of dollars worth of scams, I would be shocked,” Lampel says. “At this point, the most profitable robbery is not robbing Win, but the US government robbing PPP loans.”

Rampell also has a wealth of experience leading fintech companies, leading the company’s investment in Plaid, which Visa recently agreed to acquire. Rampell co-founded TrialPay, a payments company sold to Visa in 2015, and co-founded POS Render Affirm with PayPal co-founder Max Levchin.

Lampel has recently been talking with officials from the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration about how FinTech could speed up the process.

So I talked over the phone as to why he thinks the government’s financial infrastructure needs to be improved.

Here’s the conversation I edited for clarity:

I most generally agree that PPP payments were messy. How do you approach the problem from a fintech perspective?

You bought your ticket from a travel agency 20 or 30 years ago. When you call the agent, a small green screen is filled in with information, which is then entered into a computer system called Sabre.

Then Kayak and Expedia came in and said they didn’t need someone along the way who could misspell your name. Connect directly to your computer system.

One of the problems revealed in this overall PPP process is that there is no direct way to send checks to the government. It’s very complicated because the government can’t identify small businesses, so they have no way to actually send money to small businesses, can’t determine who deserves what, and can’t actually spend their money. The bank is the only organ that can [and does] it.

As a result, you also get a device like this Byzantine Lube Goldberg. Rather than applying directly to the government, “After applying to the bank, the bank will screen, the bank will access the SBA and sell the loan to the federal government. Oh, and the government will process the PPP. Will spend billions of dollars [in banks] [Term Sheet Note: As part of the program, lenders are encouraged to participate in processing PPP loans with a 1% to 5% fee].

If your Social Security actually represents a bank account, wouldn’t it be cool in the future of America? So the government wants to send $ 1,200 to all Americans. it’s simple. Just enter it directly into all your Social Security account numbers. But it doesn’t exist. Instead, the bank exists as an intermediary.

It’s very complicated, but do you end up with FinTech’s question why you can’t do this in a better way?

And I don’t think this is the end of the PPP problem because of the lack of technology.

I would be shocked if there weren’t billions of dollars worth of scams. Currently, the most profitable robbery is not robbing Win, but the US government robbing PPP loans. How many times have you been able to donate $ 350 billion in a few PDFs without face-to-face verification in two weeks?

We want this process to be as simple as possible to get a loan as fast as possible, so we need less information and higher throughput. This is a bad situation for examining fraud and generally legitimate business processes. The bank gets a PDF of the payroll statement and gets a copy of the salary. As Marcorbio says “Let’s make more loans,” they have to make a quick decision. This depends on what happens quickly.

What do you think is the long-term solution?

Hopefully, there are lessons to come. When an earthquake occurs, we will change the Building Standard Law. When a flood occurs, change the flood code. We are currently facing an economic crisis. In the event of another economic crisis, he says that a way for governments to instantly check salary data is needed to make buildings more resilient in case of a future recession. See all [information needed to issue a loan].

This is not a division of Atom, but it is a checklist needed to implement a financial services infrastructure on the part of the government in the 21st century in order to identify, determine, and execute funds as quickly as possible.

There are also other implications for simplifying [tax processing]. All these documents need to be collected]. For example, IRS should also get a copy [from the employer] of 1099 and send that same information to IRS. Doesn’t make sense! They should re-report my income and know how much you have made, as opposed to how much I owe. And then an API-based approach solves it.

For now, raising money as soon as possible is a defcon one situation, so I think people are focusing on it. However, I think an infrastructure overhaul will eventually occur. You can’t imagine a world that doesn’t exist in America in 2100.

But you can imagine America without this in 2025.

How do you discuss the recession experience with portfolio companies?

Here are some examples of companies in high demand, such as Propel, which helps manage food stamps. This is a sad fact for Americans, but it is increasing rapidly. Then there are the neutral cases and the negative cases where the business is really affected by the coronavirus, and they have to make some really difficult decisions. Sometimes these difficult decisions are unfortunately layoffs or go down.

IPO !!!

The IPO market has become a cemetery in the last few weeks. However, Rackspace, a cloud computing company backed by Apollo, has confidentially applied for an IPO. The deal is valued at more than $ 10 billion, including debt, according to Reuters. Apollo seems to be looking for an IPO as soon as market volatility subsides, as the teleworking trend of its peers, Fastly and Datadog, has increased their share. read more.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus