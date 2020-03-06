Why Timeless Child was just the beginning

Doctor Whore’s series 12 finally reveals who the timeless baby is. But with that answer came many more questions … (Spoilers continue.)

Who or what is a Timeless Baby? That was a key question for Doctor Who, not since the beginning of series 12, but almost from the beginning of Jodie Whittaker’s era. “Timeless Timeless” was first mentioned in series 11 of The Ghost Monument, but became much more important in series 12. Whatever it was, whatever it was, it was big enough to cause the destruction of Master Gallifrey, as shown back. In Spyfall.

Anyway, in the end, the baby was really asked who he was in the last episode of The Timeless Children in the second series. And at least he has shown himself to be very divisive in the fandom. Since the finale aired on Sunday, the Doctor Who fandom component has featured a timeless child identity: the Doctor.

Fans will not only discuss this, because they were unfamiliar Doctors who set up William Hartnell. Not even the doctor himself has any idea about those earlier lives. But more than that, the Baby of Time was the reason for finding the Lord of Time to recreate it. As a result, the Doctor is much more important to his people than we thought. Somehow, he almost responds to the title itself: “Doctor Who”?

But at the same time, this revelation raises a whole new set of questions.

Unanswered questions

We, as well as the doctors, know that they have lived much longer than we thought. However, this raises a key question: why did they forget? Why would the Time Lords erase the memory of these lives of the earlier Doctor?

The doctor told us something was in Gallifrey’s hands. A secret organization called the “Division”. Actually, as the next word of arc. As Series 13 rolls around next year, I think it’s very likely that the doctor will investigate what the division is all about.

More than that Doctor Who Watch

We should also expect the return of Dr. Jo Martin who joined Fugitive of the Judoon. While it appeared briefly in The Timeless Children magazine, it was only in the Doctor’s mind. There are still many unanswered questions about this incarnation. Why did he have to hide himself as a human being? Why did the Time Lords seek them out? Why does the TARDIS Police Box look like Hartnell’s Doctor? (And that’s a big deal. Maybe the Doctor we don’t yet know may be more of a crook.)

Some questions, I’m sure, will never be answered. If this is one of the highlights of the Timeless Child revelation, Chris Chibnall has returned to the Doctor’s mystery in a big way, so I’m sure it’s not all hurry to reveal it.

But at the same time, we certainly hope we can respond to the next major series. Chibnall said he had a five-year plan with his era. Timeless revelation of children feels like they are beginning to spread that plan.

Next: News: Daleks will be returning at special holidays

Do you think some of the biggest questions will be answered in the next series? Do you have any theories in your area about these questions? Notify me in the comments below.