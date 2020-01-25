Why tracing the animal source of coronavirus is important

In addition to treating people infected with the new corona virus, tracing people they have been in contact with and learning how the virus is transmitted, there is another pillar for controlling infectious diseases: searching for the animal host.

Scientists have mentioned the new virus that caused hundreds of confirmed 2019 infections to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and travelers brought the virus to other countries.

So far, the virus appears to be most closely related to coronaviruses of bats. Many of the patients in Wuhan had a link with a large market for seafood and live animals. That origin suggests spreading an animal on a human, according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Viruses in non-human hosts tend to invade a certain type of animal cell without harming people. For example, in the case of avian influenza, the virus enters the intestines and airways of birds.

Occasionally, a virus breaks the species barrier to infect human cells.

“We are always looking for the stranger like SARS,” says Dr. Scott Weese, a veterinary professor at the University of Guelph who is interested in new corona viruses from the perspective of emerging and infectious diseases.

“We are always worried about bats as the original source, but why did it go from a bat to a person? Is there an animal in between and is that something we should pay attention to, or is it just human-to-human transmission?”

Find the animal hosts

Animals can host both viruses that only affect them, and viruses that they can spread to humans.

For SARS, civet cats and raccoon dogs were found to carry and spread the virus, as well as domestic cats and ferrets, he said.

A woman wears a mask as she pushes a wheelbarrow past the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market on January 17. (Getty Images)

“If we don’t know what the host range is, we must assume it is more than just people until we prove the contrary because we don’t want to miss a potential source of an infection.”

Dr. Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust in Great Britain, where he studies infectious diseases and tropical medicine, noted that this corona virus has passed from animal to human.

“That doesn’t happen often, and it’s certainly very serious,” Farrar said in a comment from the Science Media Center.

According to Weese, most of the new diseases are of animal origin. The more people deal with different types and wild environments, the greater the risk, he said.

Conversely, separating animal habitats and human habitats helps to reduce the risk, Weese said, while acknowledging that this is not entirely practical.

Civet cats are waiting for food in 2004 on a farm in Liuan, China. The country banned the sale and eating of civet cats after it was confirmed that the animals hosted the SARS corona virus. (China Photos / Getty Images)

Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist who teaches medical students about environmental change and human health at the University of Toronto, went to the Wuhan market about 18 months ago in connection with the first cases of this new corona virus. While there, he counted about 50 species, including snakes, turtles, wild rabbits, foxes, Asian palm civets, and frogs.

“It can easily happen again”

“You have these extremely stressed animals in very small, enclosed spaces that are clearly unwell,” Bowman recalled. “You have powerful snakes that constantly radiate water and so you have urine and feces – everything goes together between species that are in the sun. You can imagine the potential for recombination of viruses.”

Bowman said he hated the consumption habits of a different culture. But according to him, Chinese trade in wildlife is not well maintained.

Today, we are publishing the first clinical data from individuals confirmed to be infected with 2019-nCov from Wuhan, China. With regard to all public health emergencies, we will make everything related #Coronavirus Lancet content completely and freely available https://t.co/Z8zYVJxZJl pic.twitter.com/wejlfiXEAp

– @ The Lancet

China is not alone either. Ebola is spread in different ways and causes symptoms other than respiratory infections, but the Ebola virus is currently spreading from person to person in Congo. Just as a corona virus can develop in animals, humans can be exposed to the Ebola virus by eating bushmeat, such as primates.

After SARS killed 44 people in Canada, health officials have invested here and internationally in preparing for outbreaks, Bowman said.

“I think we’ve learned a lot,” he said. “But if we don’t tackle the core of the problem where these things can arise, it can easily happen again.”