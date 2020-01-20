Why traders should look for orchestration

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

FinTechs help merchants coordinate all of the different components that a payment entails with the payment orchestration. Bruce Parker, CEO of Modo, told PYMNTS that the term means “the ability to track the various moving parts of a payment throughout its life cycle”. In the past, however, payment transaction employees divided the payment lifecycle into what many refer to as front-end and back-end or payment processing, and then as clearing, settlement, and reconciliation.

Payment orchestration is about discussing the entire payment process and all the necessary steps. In the past, however, the industry saw fraud and risk management as separate processes, and managing payment details and credentials as a separate task. The point of payment orchestration, however, is that no one has to learn all the different elements involved in running a payment and that they may or may not want to have a provider of all of these components.

According to Parker, orchestration then deals with all the processes required for a payment over the entire lifecycle with any steps or providers that may be involved. However, many older technologies exist in today’s payment world. They are complicated to maintain and it takes a long time for companies to try something different or new. For example, if large companies want to introduce a new payment method, type, service provider, or processor, this task can take millions of dollars and most of a year.

Regardless of whether companies are business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C), adding a new payment method is a big deal. Many companies shy away from massively changing their payment environments. They usually have one processor per card and do not forward these transactions. You may have very manual processes for dealing with daily billing procedures (i.e. reconciliation). And many left this system alone because they didn’t want to touch or destroy it. In many ways, however, the time has passed because there are new payment methods that are very important.

Consumers want different forms of financing and loyalty is important in different ways. At the same time, there are other forms of own payments. And it has enormous business value to be able to route between different providers. Many of the leading companies have done a great job in payments, and Parker cited Airbnb, Netflix, Uber and Lyft as examples. Amazon has also invested an enormous amount in its payment stack. As a result, other companies want to be competitive and keep up with these innovations.

Parker notes that companies that invest in the possibility of payment orchestration generate a huge return. You gain speed and can reduce costs by routing between different providers. At the same time, it is important for many companies to adjust their payments and to be able to make business decisions from both a risk and relationship perspective, as they compete in the market. If companies take a unified approach, they may not be able to stand out from the way they want in retail.

However, FinTechs offer cloud-native payment stacks that companies can connect to, and they can reduce the need for changes in their environment as they turn to payment orchestration.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

Bruce Parker, Commerce, Cross-Border Payments, Digital Payments, E-Commerce, FinTech, Mobile Payments, Modo, News, Payments Orchestration, Retail