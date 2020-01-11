Why Trump’s call for an expanded NATO presence in the Middle East will be a hard sale

Loading...

A NATO team has met at the US Department of Foreign Affairs in recent days to prepare proposals on what an extended alliance’s presence in the Middle East would like.

But Canada’s foreign minister says NATO’s acceptance of a redefined mission may depend on Americans’ willingness to stay around – especially in Iraq.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to reporters in Washington on Friday and said the Trump government wants to conduct military missions in the region “with fewer resources” and calls on NATO to help.

The team, he said, will develop a plan “with which we can share the burden in the region … so that we can continue the important missions to protect and defend and protect the American people and at the same time our costs, our resources, and our burden, and the risk for our soldiers and sailors … “

The use of the phrase “burden sharing” led to some raised eyebrows in the Canadian government and defense circles – because that is the language that US President Donald Trump has used for years to chase allies to spend more on collective defense.

Earlier this week, Trump thought it was time for NATO to play a greater role in the region outside the military training mission in Baghdad, which is currently suspended.

The President’s remarks came days after the Iraqi parliament adopted a non-binding resolution to expel American troops from the country in retaliation for the targeted murder of the Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The Prime Minister of Iraq is said to have asked Pompeo during a telephone call on Thursday to send a military team to Baghdad to discuss the conditions and a timetable for withdrawal.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that the liberal government is waiting for the results of NATO’s deliberations in Washington before taking a position.

American presence ‘essential’: Champagne

He noted, however, that an American withdrawal from Iraq – or even a broader US attempt to step back from the region – would make a comprehensive NATO mission and the resumption of the current training mission difficult.

“The American presence in Iraq is essential in terms of logistics and security,” Champagne said in an interview that CBC tells The House today.

“So if they want us, the coalition and NATO to continue serving, to be able to offer the kind of stability that leads to security, the American presence is essential.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was briefly alert when he was asked on Friday for an expanded NATO footprint in the region en route to a meeting of the European Foreign Affairs Council.

According to him, NATO has a wide range of instruments and expertise to use, from capacity building to military operations.

But Stoltenberg reminded the Americans that an extensive NATO mission could only take place with the permission of local governments.

“It is very important to remember that these are not decisions that NATO makes alone,” he said. “We work with countries in the region. This is not just about what NATO wants to do, but also about what countries in the region want us to do with them.”

A defense expert suggested that some alliance countries might be stunned by the idea that Trump now wants NATO to play a greater role in a country that was originally destabilized by the US invasion in 2003 – and in the midst of a new crisis triggered by its decision to Soleimani to kill. .

‘Good luck’

Steve Saideman, director of the Canadian Defense and Security Network and professor at Carleton University, pointed out that NATO works by consensus.

“Good luck reaching consensus on this, given Trump’s attitude towards NATO and what he has done with NATO over the past four years,” said Saideman, “And considering that this would ask NATO to address this situation at a time when Iraq is becoming more and more dangerous. “

Trump has spent most of his presidency calling into question the relevance of NATO, telling her member states that they are not paying enough of the mission costs and giving a hint that the US may not be in crisis unless they are more to make money.

Meanwhile, Saideman said his allies like Canada and others active in Iraq were irritated for not being notified about the murder of Soleimani.

They may not be in the mood to give Trump all the favors, he said.

“Cleaning up Trump’s mess”

“I find it hard to believe that many (allied) governments will be able to get enough people on board to do these things,” Saideman said, noting that most NATO members need parliamentary votes before they take troops Bet.

“It’s not just about cleaning up Trump’s mess, and that we’ve seen this movie before. I don’t think it’s likely that consensus will be reached.”

Stefanie von Hlatky, associate professor of political studies at the University of Queen, said NATO leadership could turn the situation upside down and use Trump’s sudden plea to remind the president of the continuing importance of the alliance.

She said she still has difficulty understanding how the alliance could help, given the extremely complex political and geopolitical rivalry at work in both Iraq and the region.

“When Trump first made the statement, I thought it was crazy, especially in terms of how he framed it with the new name,” said Von Hlatky, referring to the president’s enigmatic remark about NATO rebranding as “NATOME “for” NATO in the Middle East. “

“I am sure there is a way to take advantage of this moment to make NATO a more favorable partner in the eyes of this president and administration. But the practical aspects are very tricky.”

And the aftermath of Soleimani’s targeted assassination and war threats with Iran “is the worst time possible to ask allies to spend more troops and play a greater role in the region,” she added.