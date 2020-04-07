When the roses first reached a river of boating, they were obviously a mess. They had just lost their fortune, Mira was rarely sober, and she and Johnny rarely talked to their children, both of whom were shallow and obsessed with themselves. But Twila Sands, the quintessential local waitress with dark family history, had something she never did in her home life: each other.

“Not functioning the way they look to each other and to us at first, [Twilla] looks at this family as two parents who are still together, they still love each other. Embodying Twila, the hustle and bustle.

With her father in jail and her mother busy spending time on snowmobiles, Twila eventually came to see Johnny and Moira as surrogate parents. “These are people who blew up in her life and helped her just as much as she helped them,” says Levy.

In turn, Twila quietly pushed the roses to grow into better people. “She’s the spark of hope in a dreary town of this sort – or as the roses see it, anyway,” says Levy. Think of it as Schitt’s Creek version of Cheers’ Sam Malone: ​​The person who sits behind the bar and listens to everyone’s problems, even when she often faces bigger challenges than herself.

Screenshot courtesy of Pop

After seven seasons spent restoring their fortunes and glorious lifestyles, the roses softened to more likable and generous people. But in the end, it was Twila who proved that money was truly a happiness. In the penultimate episode of the series, she revealed to Alexis that she had secretly won the $ 46 million lottery several years ago, but “still worked in the cafe as if nothing had changed,” Levy points out. “She is so satisfied with her life as they are, that money is an added bonus.”

As for what the future looks like for Twila after “Cruise of a Cruise” ends on April 7, Levi thinks her character will remain in town for life. “She knows everyone, and she loves working in the cafe, and she loves the connections she has there and the family aspect of being the only real restaurant in town,” says Levy. “I hope she finds a wonderful guy and settles down and has some kids! And lives in a little cottage with a white picket fence.”

More than anyone else on the Creek Creek cruise, Twila is coming to a happy ending.