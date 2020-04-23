Why Universal defeated Warner Bros in the Lego movie series

It’s not every day that a block of iconic intellectual property is available, but LEGO was-and Universal Pictures jumped at that opportunity.

The studio completed a five-year exclusive film partnership agreement with The Lego Group, the Danish parent company of popular building block goods, on Thursday to launch a new slate of IP-based movies that made its original Lego partner Warner. Bros. paves the way for more than $ 1 billion in global box office. The news was first reported by Deadline on Thursday afternoon.

LEGO Film Franchise revenue is down. The first of four Warner Bros. films, the 2014 LEGO Movie, earned $ 468 million worldwide and was acclaimed for a budget of $ 60 million. Its follow-up, Will Arnett’s starring Lego Batman movie, has also generated nearly $ 320 million worldwide. However, the viewer’s fatigue seemed to have begun by the third “Lego Ninja Go Movie”.

It wasn’t the only one. LEGO Movie 2: When the second part was shown at the theater in early 2019, critics called this sequel “The failure of the end of the franchise”. Despite strong reviews, it has generated $ 192 million worldwide. By comparison, Smallfoot is another family-oriented animated Warner Bros. title based on an unpublished children’s book, rather than the global toy empire, a year ago worth $ 214 million [LEGO]. A budget that is 19 million less than Movie 2]. Scott Mendelson, a box office expert, wrote on Forbes: “If the IP performs poorer than the comparable non-IP content, it means that the IP may be acting as a deterrent. At this point, LEGO is hurting the WB animation brand. “

So why did Universal want LEGO after the Warner Bros. deal ended? While the global box office of $ 1 billion isn’t sneezing, Universal sees it as a great opportunity to inject fresh energy into its proprietary intellectual property, the LEGO Film Franchise. Who is LEGO Jurassic Park? What about Lego Despicable Me? LEGO Kung Fu Panda? Mashups and spin-offs, and an entire area of ​​brand new LEGO ideas await, as successful intellectual property remains one of the most effective draws to take viewers to the film. Streaming competition and the complexity of coronaviruses are suppressed.

“The Lego System in Play gives people the ability to build the world and create stories that tell at every stage of their lives,” said Donna Langley, chairman of Universal’s filmized entertainment group. States. “By partnering with these iconic brands that are relevant and constantly evolving, we enable the creativity of storytelling.”

Jill Wilfert, Entertainment Director of LEGO Group, has signed a deal with Langley. “Universal’s commitment to unique storytelling from diverse voices makes the studio a perfect partner when the LEGO Group enters this new phase of filmmaking,” she said in a statement.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. isn’t completely off the Lego painting. The four existing LEGO movies and their characters remain in the studio. [Warner Bros did not respond to fortune requests for confirmation or comment.] However, the success of the LEGO franchise’s silver screen is in the hands of Universal.

