Why VAR has not ordered Man City to repeat the penalty kick with Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson saved spectacularly to prevent Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City from the penalty spot on Tuesday evening – but should it have been repeated?

Repetitions showed that the Sheffield United goalkeeper was a few yards from his line when Jesus hit the ball.

There can be no denying that Henderson violated the rules

The rules state that goalkeepers must have part of a foot on the line when the penalty is drawn. At the Women’s World Cup, numerous free kicks due to goalkeeper injuries were repeated in the summer.

There have already been penalties in the Premier League this season for entering the penalty area more than once.

Why couldn’t Jesus take back his punishment?

Before the campaign started, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chose Leave the goalkeeper’s intervention to the officials on the field Amidst the chaos at the Women’s World Cup

Henderson rejected Jesus

This caused controversy at FIFA. Legendary referee Pierluigi Collina, a member of the UEFA Referees Committee, warned the Premier League that the rules must be enforced.

“The laws of the game are the same all over the world,” he said. “If the law exists, it has to be respected.”

Despite the pressure from the World Football Association, the Premier League held up well.

Granted, it seems a strange stance when VAR scrutinizes most of the rules, including player intervention, in the top English class.