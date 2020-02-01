Why we have ghost houses: the owner gives Lynn a gray house for a year

Auckland has so many ghost houses because of the new rental laws, says an Auckland real estate developer who “donated” a Lynn Gray house for $ 1.92 million without rent for a year.

A 25-year-old developer, who called Newstalk ZB this morning, said he bought 9 Francis St from Gray Lynn and offered it to an Australian family to live in without rent until he continued the construction plans on site.

Francis St’s house featured in the Herald last year in an article titled Record street renovation price after Gray Lynn Dunger recovered $ 1.92 million.

“I am the ugly fat capitalist pig. I gave it to an Australian family here for a year without rent and they are going to work there, which they are right now. I said, ‘mate I I don’t don’t want money because i’m going to build some houses for my son and daughter and they’re going to have roommates. ” I said, “Mate you can have it,” “he said.

The new owner has stated that he does not technically rent the house so that no one can complain about the standard of the house.

9 Francis St as it appears in the advertisement. Photo / OneRoof

“I am only trying to help a family. It does not cost me anything. I will still have to pay the rates,” he said.

He plans to demolish the house and he plans to take about a year.

“Many guys who own homes, especially in Ponsonby, cannot abide by these new laws. They must have left them empty. What else are you doing because you will break the law even if you rent them” cheap ? There is one in the paper today, a derelict house in Ponsonby, which is not isolated, and if you rented it, can you imagine the fines you get? I don’t think Jacinda did any favors to bring in these new laws, “he said.

The developer asked not to be named and said he was not looking for advertising for what he had done. He had met the new occupant during a sports match.

The government says its reform of the Residential Tenancies Act means homes are warmer and drier and more suitable for their intended use.

Well-insulted homes with adequate heating and smoke detectors aim to improve the standard of living for more than a million tenants.

Other reforms include restricting the right of landlords to give notice to tenants and increasing fines, but these changes have yet to be adopted.

Jennifer Sykes, manager at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, said that the Residential Tenancies Act does not apply if no rent is billed in any form in exchange for residential use of the property.

“A landlord cannot avoid their legal obligations under the residential tenancy law by charging unconventional rents, which are not money,” she said.

“If there is no rental agreement, both parties are still protected by other laws, which take into account water, heating and a safe environment.

“Property that could be considered unsafe or unhealthy by the local council may be illegal for residential use.”

The house at 9 Francis St cost just over $ 200,000 above its face value of $ 1.7 million at the end of last year.

Repeka Lelaulu of Barfoot & Thompson announced the sale of the house just 10 minutes from CBD and surrounded by completely renovated homes worth $ 1.8-2 million and $ 2.4 million.

With its tiled roof and small footprint on a relatively bare section of the tree-lined street between Warnock St and Old Mill Rd, she said the house had cost $ 300,000 above a pre-sale offer to auction.

A hopeful buyer offered $ 1.6 million, Lelaulu said of the house with its rusty-roofed carport and section of flat, undeveloped grass.

Ownership records show that it is owned by Melehogofulu Pakatama and has had no previous sales in recent decades.

Economists predict the end of three flat years in the Auckland real estate market.

The Gray Lynn deal is seen by locals as evidence of the return of buyers’ confidence.

Fresh from success, Lelaulu put “urgent properties needed” leaflets in mailboxes before Christmas.

