Why we have to save endangered wetlands

GLAND, SWITZERLAND – It’s called “Extinction Wing”. It is located in a dark corner of the Paris Natural History Museum and is home to an haunting collection of species that have long since disappeared from nature. What museum size will future generations need as biodiversity is declining faster than ever in human history?

We are now facing a sixth mass extinction in which an estimated 1 million species will disappear. Is that important? We have survived the death of the Dodos and will the impending extinction of the northern rhino, though tragic, really affect our lives?

Indeed it will. All living things on our planet depend on healthy and diverse ecosystems for air, water and nutritious food. The same ecosystems regulate the climate and provide the raw materials and resources on which our economy and our lives depend. The total annual value of natural services is estimated at $ 125 trillion per year.

The loss of biodiversity and the collapse of the ecosystem are among the greatest risks to economic prosperity and global development, according to the World Economic Forum. For many it is a matter of life or death. For all of us, it is an existential threat that is as far-reaching, complex and urgent as climate change.

The world’s failure to achieve almost all of its biodiversity goals shows how we underestimated this threat. Humanity is amazed at the natural world, but does not appreciate it. We pollute ecosystems, use their resources with dedication and make them inhospitable. Too often, we focus on the endangered extinction of iconic species – the polar bears and koalas, the suffering of which is making headlines – ignoring the multitude of organisms that we may never see, but which help preserve habitats that support life and protect, are essential, including us.

The most endangered ecosystems are wetlands such as freshwater rivers, lakes, rice fields, swamps and peatlands, as well as saltwater estuaries, mangroves, coral reefs, sea grass soils and lagoons. We have lost 87 percent of our wetlands in the past 300 years and 35 percent since 1970. Today, they are disappearing faster than any other ecosystem – three times faster than forests. When they disappear, life in them also disappears. More than 25 percent of plants and animals in wetlands – up to 40 percent of all species in the world – are threatened with extinction, and the populations of other remaining species are declining rapidly.

The effects of this trend are sobering, as wetlands are our most valuable ecosystem. In economic terms, they provide an estimated $ 47 trillion in services annually and secure the livelihood of approximately 1 billion people.

Basically, wetlands clean and store water. At a time when one in three people worldwide has no access to clean drinking water and water-related conflicts are increasing, protecting these ecosystems saves lives. It also saves money: protecting a natural watershed that provides New York with clean water, for example, eliminated the need for a $ 10 billion water treatment plant that would have cost $ 100 million to operate each year.

Wetlands are also an important food source, including fish and rice – a staple food that 3.5 billion people depend on. The world’s largest mangrove restoration in Senegal shows how valuable the preservation and restoration of wetlands can be to combat hunger and poverty. The restoration led to increased biodiversity; higher rice yields; and increased stocks of fish, oysters and shrimp. In addition to improved food security, surplus catches continue to provide the villagers with valuable income.

Wetlands are also among the most effective carbon sinks on earth and therefore play a central role in climate regulation. For this reason, some countries – such as Scotland, Denmark and others – have initiated extensive peatland rehabilitation, which has a positive impact on wildlife.

Despite the clear evidence, wetlands are largely overlooked in national and global politics. To address this anomaly, the Parties to the United States Convention on Biological Diversity will adopt an ambitious global roadmap this year to prevent the extinction of mass species while redefining a future in which humans really do Living in harmony with nature.

Proposed goals – including a net loss and ecosystem integrity from zero to 2030 and a 20 percent increase in this area by 2050 – are essential. This is an important opportunity to embed specific, measurable wetland conservation goals and they must not be lost.

There are already obligations to protect and better manage the biodiversity of wetlands, such as the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. Mainstreaming wetlands in global and national biodiversity solutions would, however, initiate the necessary transformative measures. This would also help achieve several international goals related to climate change and sustainable development.

Future generations shouldn’t have to walk around huge, endangered museums to imagine lost worlds and mourn missed opportunities. You shouldn’t have to struggle to gain access to the vital natural services our planet is supposed to provide. If we don’t take urgent measures to contain the next mass extinction, the future will be waiting for them.

Martha Rojas Urrego is Secretary General of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. © Project Syndicate, 2020