Why we need more women in the craft than ever before

When Joann Greeley returned to her hometown in 2004, the province was about to attract more women to the craft. “Every second advertisement on TV was for (qualified specialist advice),” she says. The province had also set up an office dedicated to the promotion and support of female trainees and set goals for recruitment in major provincial projects. Greeley worked in the insurance industry in Kitchener, Ontario for years and found employment with an insurance company when she moved home. But she wasn’t sure if she still wanted to do this kind of work – and she knew she wanted to make more money than the $ 12-14 an hour she was paid for.

“My father is an electrician,” she says. “And I always helped him when I was big. I like practical work. And I was looking for something a little more rewarding than just sitting in an office and answering the phone. “At 35, Greeley went to business school.

It belongs to a relatively small group. According to a report by the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF-FCA) from 2016, women made up only 14.2 percent of all registrations in the professions in 2012. Most women in the craft sector are employed in the service sector, not in the male-dominated manufacturing and construction sectors. This is especially true for those who fall under the Red Seal Interprovincial Standards Program. Red Seal artisans have been trained across the country using the same standards to help them move between provinces. In fact, women’s representation in many industries, including automotive service technicians, electricians, and carpenters, is less than five percent. (The numbers are even smaller when it comes to women in color. The same CAF-FCA report states: “Almost half of the Red Seal trades have no visible women, the other half only between one and 12 percent. “)

And that’s a problem because there is a growing shortage of skilled workers in Canada.

“In 2019, CAF-FCA released a job market report that estimated that an estimated 67,000 new employees will be required from 2019 to 2023 to maintain certification of the workforce in Canada’s 10 largest Red Seal stores without Quebec and the territories.” says France Daviault, managing director of the organization. “In order to keep up with the demand for qualifications and certification of workers, 167,739 new apprentices have to be won over the next five years. The current job pool is not sustainable without concrete efforts to attract the currently underrepresented population groups: women, indigenous peoples and people with disabilities. We have heard of companies that have had to shut down due to a lack of resources. It is therefore a good business decision to tap into 51 percent of the population who are women. “

The barriers to entry for women are well known. There is insufficient awareness of apprenticeship and careers and no encouragement for girls to attend STEM-related classes in high school. As a result, fewer young women choose to take part in preschool programs. And among those who complete vocational training, they find it difficult to find mentors and employment agencies and often have to deal with unwanted jobs.

Where there are financial obstacles, trade schools are working to dismantle them. “We offer free training courses for women in the skilled trades,” says Julia Biedermann, the now retired dean at the University of Technology and IT at Conestoga College. “These programs are known as apprenticeship preparation programs because they offer basic training in a specific craft that prepares women for starting their careers and securing apprenticeships. Conestoga has been offering the WIST Carpentry (Women in Skilled Trades Carpentry) program for around 20 years. “

Mandy Rennehan, founder and CEO of Freshville retail company, Oakville, Ontario, wants to reduce the proportion of women in these careers from four to 40 percent. Changing the narrative was key to achieving that goal, and it had already made a big difference in how important it was to accept diversity for the success of your business – and how great female artisans were.

“These older men who are business school trainers will come to me and feel like they are telling a secret,” she says. “They whisper:” Send us more women. “(Now they find that women show up, are punctual and strategic. When I ask,” How do you find women in the professions now? “, They say:” It’s amazing. It’s great. ‘”

Programs that specifically encourage women to start their careers also make the difference. Each year, Conestoga College in Cambridge, Ontario hosts a Jill of All Trades event for teenage girls. Campus. Students can take part in hands-on workshops for a full day and connect even better with women currently working in the craft. The goal is for more girls to see this sector as a viable option after graduation.

The Center for Skills Development & Training, with offices in Burlington, Mississauga, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville in the US state of Ontario, also offers resources for women who want to start building their homes with the Women in Skilled Trades (WIST) program. Participants receive pre-school education and “gender-specific” employability and job preparation support to help women feel comfortable in a male-dominated work environment. Meanwhile, women in Windsor-Essex County can also access Windsor’s Women’s Enterprise Skills Training (WEST). The company, founded in 1984 to combat the disproportionately high rate of unemployment among women, offers workshops, training and transport options. It even offers a preparatory program for women who are interested in becoming a mill maker. The 42-week program is aimed at women without previous knowledge.

Rennehan also puts their money in their mouths – Freshco awards scholarships every year for students in Conestoga’s WIST programs (Women in Skilled Trades), as well as for the Weston Family Foundation and the auto parts manufacturer Linamar.

Preparatory programs that provide women with flexible childcare, financial support and comprehensive support, from counseling to equipment and footwear subsidies, also help. This also applies to employers and unions who are on board when it comes to preparing the workplace and providing meaningful support to female workers. Rennehan notes that something as simple as providing suitable safety clothing for women goes a long way. “Wearing men’s clothing carries security risks,” she says.

However, programs and grants are only part of the solution. Daviault says quotas are key. “We believe that we need a collective and coherent national strategy that has measurable results and real numerical goals because what is measured is done,” she says. “Until we collectively identify the number of women entering and staying in a career, we’ll only talk about changes.”

According to Greeley, these changes don’t just attract more women. They improve trades for everyone. “A respectful job is a job and not a woman’s job,” she says.