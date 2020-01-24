Why we really need more bike lanes that London buses can’t go – right now it’s so dangerous – Lucy Skoulding

I am jealous of Copenhagen.

Yes, London is an amazing city in many ways, but it would be even better if more people could browse it regularly. I cycled to and from work everyday, but the last time I did it, I didn’t feel safe.

Efforts are underway to make London a safer city for cycling, so I don’t criticize it at all.

Transport for London’s Transport Safety Action Plan defined 52 actions to improve the safety of cyclists in the city, including tighter regulations and more training and information.

But there is one aspect of cycling that I really think I need to improve.

That and the fact that there are too many cars in the city and not enough bikes, hence my love for Copenhagen, where 62% of people commute to work, school or university by bicycle. .

But that’s an argument for another day.

Superhighway 3 cycle is amazing because it is separate from the road

(Image: Jordan Mansfield / Getty)

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

To come back to the question, I think that all bike paths should be reserved for bikes and bikes only.

Currently, many motorway cycle lanes also accept London buses and taxis.

This could be fine as there shouldn’t be too many at one time.

However, problems arise when a bus stops and the cyclist then has to go around the bus, which means that he has to use the main tracks for a certain time.

Cycling may still seem dangerous on the cycle path

(Image: Getty Images)

It is so dangerous to ride a bicycle with cars rushing to your right and a bus that could come out any minute on your left.

You are literally sandwiched.

Now put it in the dark and maybe in windy or rainy weather and it doesn’t feel safe at all.

One way to solve this problem is to have a separate cycle path that no other vehicle or pedestrian can enter.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

This already exists in London on certain cycle paths, such as Cycle Superhighway 3, from Lancaster Gate to Tower Hill. There is a separator between the bike path and the road. There is even a lot of room for faster cyclists to take over from the slower ones. It is glorious.

If every cycle highway could have this, it would be incredible.

Do you have a story? Email lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com

Want more news? Go to the MyLondon home page.

.