Why we still have to pay for M25’s Dartford Crossing when it should be free

If you use Dartford Crossing often, perhaps even every day for your trips, you will be only too aware of its annoyance.

Not only do you have to wait centuries to cross it, whether it’s the tunnel or the bridge, but you also have to pay to do it.

Is it unfair?

And if you use it often, the amount of money you have to spend really adds up. The fines for late payment if you do not spit before midnight the next day are £ 108.

It all probably sounds pretty unreasonable, but it wasn’t always supposed to be like that.

What should happen?

As our partner Kent Live website reported for the first time, under the original agreement when the bridge was built, the toll was to end once it was profitable, almost 16 years ago.

In February 1999, the government announced that Dartford Crossing would be toll-free by the end of 2003.

The driving organizations – and the drivers themselves – welcomed the news.

But in 2001, it was revealed that the government had reversed the original agreement, and there was outrage from every angle.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

When did the load come in?

The toll paid by drivers was changed to a “tax” by the 2000 Transport Law, this tax having been introduced in 2003 following a consultation exercise.

At the time, the AA Motoring Trust told the BBC that the government had broken its promise to abolish the fees.

The trust said that the government of the day promised Parliament and the AA that the fees would stop when the cost of the crossing was paid and a maintenance fund was built up.

You have to sit in queues like this and then pay to do it

(Image: Kent live)

Paul Watters of the trust said: “No wonder motorists do not trust the way they are taxed and treated by governments.

“The 150,000 drivers who use Dartford Crossing every day have the right to be shocked that they will always have to pay.”

The trust said the money raised from the tolls would not be needed to improve local transportation.

He said the funds would be used to pay for programs across the country.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport said: “The money raised will only be spent on improving transport, which will affect motorists.”

And in response to an access to information request regarding continued charges in 2009, the Department of Transport said: “The original intention was to remove tolls when the costs of the bridge have been recovered.

“However, traffic levels have increased much faster than expected and an earlier study indicated that removing tolls would increase traffic levels by 17% over 2003 levels.”

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are any works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

Commuters and public figures were dismayed that the tolls were still in place.

AA President Edmund King told the Evening Standard in 2012: “Long-distance travelers from the UK and Europe, freight, business and regional users have all been sold along the river by successive governments due to the unnecessary perpetuation of tolls and the lack of future capacity at Dartford.

“Tolling was supposed to pay for the Dartford Bridge and then end, which it would have been in 2003. However, it has become a nice little source of income that generates around £ 70 million a year.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

He continued: “Keeping the tariffs here to deter traffic is crazy, because the crossing is on one of the most important highways in Europe, driving traffic away from London and the communities in the southeast from England.

“Raising tolls when the majority of users have no other choice regarding the time and place to cross the Thames is simply impossible and a bridge too far in road pricing.”

How much has it cost and how much does it cost now?

After negotiations with the Department of Transport, Kent and Essex County Councils first obtained government approval to collect tolls in 1960, before opening the first tunnel.

The toll was originally two shillings and six pence, equivalent to 12.5 p.

The Dartford Tunnel Act of 1967 gave the county councils of Kent and Essex the power to change tolls, and in December 1977 the toll fell from 25%. 35% For cars, 40 percent 55% For vehicles with two axles and 60 p. 85% For heavy goods vehicles.

By 1984, the toll for cars had increased to 60p.

What looks like a small drop in the ocean compared to the £ 2.50 a car now has to cross (or £ 2 if you have a prepaid account).

Although if you don’t want to pay, you can travel by motorbike or cross between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

Or you can move to Dartford or Thurrock – as since 2008, a local resident program gives 50 free passes a year to drivers of cars living in both council areas for an annual registration fee of £ 10.

Want more news? Go to the MyLondon home page.

Do you have a story? Email lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com

.