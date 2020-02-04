Why wellness influencers do without drinking water

Sorry to everyone whose New Year’s resolution was to “drink more water” because according to the internet drinking water is running out.

While water has been hailed as a panacea for weight loss, glowing skin, eternal youth, etc. for years, #NoWater has taken power – and it’s not just an intentionally dangerous Gen Z trend like eating tide pods. Rather, as Vice UK reported, the advice to dig up water comes from wellness influencers who recommend avoiding the clear in the name of health.

To be fair, most of these influencers are not inherently anti-hydrating. Rather, they favor cutting out liquid water in favor of “eating water” in the form of fresh fruit and vegetables.

“I don’t think you drink from water – water only cleans,” Dubai-based wellness influencer Alise Miksta said to Vice’s Marta Bona. “So if you eat raw food and fruit, you really don’t need water.”

Alise is not alone when it comes to promoting the no-water trend. Sophie Prana, a 35-year-old yoga teacher and wellness influencer, says she hasn’t had a drop of water in over a year. According to Prana, the vice explained that she remains hydrated by “living water”, also known as fruit and vegetables, drinking water is a scam that is perpetuated by the “water industry”.

Despite the growing anti-water crusade on Wellness Instagram, health experts aren’t selling. While Haleh Moravej, a lecturer in nutritional science at Manchester Metropolitan University, found that hydration through water-rich fruits and vegetables can help the body replenish minerals, no one should be without water.

“I would recommend that people still have five to ten types of fruit and vegetables a day, but also enough liquid in the form of water or other moisturizing liquids,” Moravej told Vice.

So while you should definitely give up your habit of drinking bottled water, you don’t have to go without drinking water altogether. Please do not.

