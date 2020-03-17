Why We’re Listening to Katie Couric’s Podcast (And You Ought to, Much too)

The initial podcast in our lately played queue.

Guys needing to shut up and pay attention has been a recurring theme through substantially of recorded historical past. From Cassandra’s failed endeavor to alert her fellow historical Greeks about the Trojan horse to the #MeToo movement’s rallying cry to you should just imagine ladies, the concept is loud and crystal clear: men will need to pay attention up.

But listening is tough, and for everything you could and must be listening to, there are at least as a lot of items you likely shouldn’t, like the new Justin Bieber album or specific news companies.

So where to begin filtering by way of the din in its place of just tuning it all out? Podcasts are a great put to get started. They’re pretty much designed to be listened to and listening to them will make you seem smarter. More importantly, listening to the right podcasts will actually make you smarter.

Which delivers us to Katie Couric’s Up coming Problem, a podcast that surely falls within just the latter category.

On Up coming Concern, Couric and her visitors deal with issues both of those pressing and trending, from how porn became the new intercourse ed to whether or not or not keto is basically value your time. And you know all those inquiries you’re frightened to check with mainly because you consider you should really by now know the respond to? Like, “What the hell is plant-dependent foods and why is it quickly everywhere you go?” Couric responses people, as well, so you can finally stop just muttering, “Haha, yeah,” each and every time an individual mentions Outside of Burgers or at-property DNA assessments or Greta Gerwig.

The most recent episode — in expectedly topical vogue — is a single of the ideal listens you will find on how very seriously we should really be taking coronavirus.

Katie Couric interviews Dr. Mark Hyman for Following Issue

And occasionally Couric’s up coming dilemma is one particular you haven’t even considered of nonetheless but almost certainly ought to be inquiring, from the lack of gals in eSports to what the Equivalent Rights Amendment signifies for gals (and for you). Couric is, higher than all, a legendary journalist with a very well-gained reputation, and she dives into gender-driven troubles from a range of views, yours included.

In circumstance you skipped it, media — like most matters — is getting to be increasingly genderless, and Couric’s Up coming Problem is in this article to support you navigate the most pressing concerns affecting all identities, no judgment, no shame. Have queries? Great, Subsequent Dilemma with Katie Couric has answers. All you have to do is listen.

