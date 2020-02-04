Why William Hartnell must remain the original

A new doctor was unveiled, but where does she fit in the long history of Doctor Who? Before William Hartnell’s famous First Doctor? We certainly don’t hope …

Over a week after the shocking revelations in Fugitive of the Judoon, we still don’t know much about Jo Martin’s new incarnation of the doctor. At least we know that she is an incarnation from the doctor’s past that even Jodie Whittaker’s doctor has no idea. Martin’s doctor is certainly one of the boldest additions to Doctor Who mythology in recent years.

But if it comes from the doctor’s past, where does it come from? There are really few gaps in mythology in which it can take place. That makes it such a mystery – it shouldn’t even exist. (Oh, Chris Chibnall haters will have a great day with this sentence.)

Of course there is a possibility that it will take place before the first doctor. Admittedly, there are some major disagreements, especially that the TARDIS already looks like a police box. After all, it only got stuck in this form during or at least shortly before An Unearthly Child, the first Doctor Who series. But Chris Chibnall would surely have an explanation for it.

But frankly, I don’t want an explanation. Not because such a discrepancy should remain unresolved. No, that’s because the discrepancy shouldn’t exist. Because wherever Jo Martin’s doctor comes from, he definitely shouldn’t be in front of Hartnell’s doctor.

The main doctor

Let me make one thing clear: William Hartnell remains the most important doctor. Oh, we all have our favorites and they all made a difference in some way. Granted, some are bigger than others. However, this is not an opinion, but a simple truth – there will never be a doctor who is more important than Hartnell.

The main reason for this is that Hartnell started the series in the first place. If the show hadn’t been popular in its original era, the series wouldn’t be the institution it is now. In fact, after the cancellation, it probably wouldn’t even have been considered a cult show anymore. Only a British attempt at a science fiction series failed.

Now it must be said that Patrick Troughton definitely contributed to the longevity of Doctor Who. When Hartnell left the role of doctor, Troughton was the first to take his place. He had to show that the series could go on without the original lead role, a big task that he thankfully did. So Troughton will always be important for itself.

We know before the hero

But there is another reason why Hartnell’s doctor is so important. This becomes particularly clear when you look at the series in turn. He’s not just the first doctor we actually see on the screen. But far more than that, he turns into the doctor we now know. I am not talking about regeneration, but about character development.

The doctor we know, regardless of incarnation, is a hero. Someone who does what is right, regardless of the cost. Someone who is “never cruel or cowardly” to quote the legendary Terrance Dicks. You can save the day in different incarnations in different ways, but they always try to do what is right.

However, the first doctor doesn’t start exactly like this. When the series starts, he’s a much darker and morally ambiguous character. In just the first few stories, he kidnaps two innocent school teachers; Lies about a TARDIS guilt just to find a foreign city and put him and his fellow travelers at risk (especially if he finds out who lives in that city …) and he may threaten his new human companions throwing from his ship into an environment that is fatal to them. There is even a moment when he thinks seriously about killing a defenseless caveman with a stone just so that he and his companions can escape.

Become the hero we love

Of course, it doesn’t stay that way forever. Because his companions change him over time. He becomes selfless and compassionate. He still has his grumpy moments, but over time he slowly turns into the hero we all know and love.

That’s why William Hartnell’s doctor should remain the true first incarnation in terms of the show’s chronology. The story begins with his doctor. We don’t know why he had to leave Gallifrey or why his name is so secret, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is that we get the beginning of the hero’s journey. We recognize the origin of the hero. It would be a shame to make this cheaper by inserting an incarnation before this key beginning.

What do you think? Do you think William Hartnell should remain the “true” first doctor? Or are you interested in the idea of ​​an incarnation before him? Let us know in the comments below.