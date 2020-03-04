Why Williamson County needs a new land use strategy | Viewpoint

Williamson’s population is projected to far more than double from 226,000 inhabitants to a lot more than 536,000 residents by 2040. We do not have the funding to aid that development, specifically for streets.

In 2007, Williamson County adopted the land use system for the unincorporated regions that is at present guiding scheduling and growth in the rural regions of the county.

There had been two tenets of the plan that had the unintended consequence of fostering advancement in the rural locations.

The very first tenet was that the county would not allow any improvement inside a municipal development boundary to make the most of an option sewer process on a parcel of land that experienced not been annexed.

The 2nd tenet was to permit conservation developments outdoors of the municipal development boundaries on different sewer techniques.

A conservation improvement will allow a developer to cluster properties within of an accepted parcel of land based mostly on the authorized zoning of the overall parcel. A developer buying a 200-acre parcel zoned at a person dwelling per acre could cluster 200 residences on one-3rd-of-an-acre plenty somewhere inside the boundaries of the parcel and go away the rest as open up place.

A lot more: Reread ‘Costs of Advancement and Modify in Nashville’ collection

A lot more: Targeted visitors is receiving worse. Commutes are receiving lengthier. Nashville should locate a far better route. | Plazas

Although these tenets were perfectly-intentioned, the penalties have been that developers have skipped about massive tracts of land inside municipal advancement boundaries. The actuality that the new substitute sewer techniques authorized them to establish in areas exactly where they beforehand could not, mixed with the conservation subdivision strategy, enormously enhanced the enhancement possible of land in unincorporated areas zoned one particular home for each acre.

Hear extra Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly belief e-newsletter for insightful and believed provoking columns.

The greater part of new subdivisions authorised in the county because 2007 have been conservation subdivisions in the unincorporated county.

Above the following 20 decades, the county populace is projected to a lot more than double from the recent 226,000 residents to above 536,000 inhabitants by 2040. Except, the present land use strategy is amended these progress traits will definitely continue on ensuing in much of the rural parts of the county getting produced and rural landscape disappearing.

Growth potential in areas of the county at this time zoned one particular dwelling for each acre would permit for the setting up of 80,000 to 100,000 new residences. The consulting firm the county employed to evaluate growth projections has estimated that the more visits for every acre ensuing from this improvement, new college students in WCS colleges and other infrastructure that would need to be designed or enhanced to assistance this growth in the unincorporated spots, would price tag the county above $five billion.

The county does not have a funding resource offered to support expansion of that magnitude- specifically when it will come to highway infrastructure.

The proposed new land use strategy addresses these troubles by contacting for a improve in zoning that would decrease density in the unincorporated areas and restrict wherever substitute sewer options can be implemented.

These variations will stimulate the expansion of the county to move from the unincorporated areas back into the incorporated regions wherever infrastructure is offered to much better accommodate advancement.

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Show Captions Previous SlideUp coming Slide

Gregg Lawrence is a District four county commissioner for Williamson County.

Examine or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/view/2020/03/04/williamson-county-demands-new-land-use-plan/4953413002/