Why women’s red carpet fashion is a must at the Oscars

The red carpet is arguably the most fun part of watching the Oscars. Stars are getting their best and most ecstatic look and images have been circulating online for days. In addition to the awards themselves, women’s fashion is the most important part of the Academy’s awards experience.

Without women and their fashion, the Academy Awards would not be the fact that they are. The Oscars are dependent on the women who appear and bring their best fashion to the red carpet, but women are only 31% of the candidates this year. It’s not just this year, that number is a record high when it comes to female candidates.

There has been a push for diversity in recent years, with moves like #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale, but there is still a long way to go.

The looks that make the report

Whether they are presenting, defining, or simply following the general fame, women are what makes the red carpet glow.

Some, like Janelle Monae, take a classic silhouette and add a dramatic contemporary twist. Walk the carpet in a Ralph Lauren dress, complete with a unique hood.

Others, such as Billie Eilish, remain true to their appearance. On the red carpet at the Oscars, she wore a Chanel suit in her typical style.

One of the most popular ways to rock the red carpet Oscar is with the traditional charm of Hollywood, a timeless way to take a dip and secure a winning look. Wilson wore a gold dress, filling her eyes with Hollywood waves and a classic red lip.

Greta Gerwig, who many believe was no nominee for Best Director when she was not nominated for her film “Little Women”, continued to appear dressed in a nine-foot rug.

Natalie Portman used her position on the red carpet to make a cape with the names of the female directors who left the academy and did not receive an Oscar nomination this year.

Dealership and red carpet

Whether you love or hate fashions, they are always exaggerated, dramatic and give us everything to talk about. Sometimes they make important statements, such as Cape Portman or when many actors choose to wear black on the red carpet to commemorate the Time’s Up movement.

Regardless of what they choose to wear, the women on the red carpet generate huge buzz for the ceremony itself. These stunning women and dresses they wear give endless “best dressed” and “here are all eyes” magazines. They give Twitter users a reason to tag the Oscars and give home viewers a reason to tune in.

Even if you haven’t seen a movie, you can still see beautiful women in their beautiful clothes. You can sit in your sweats with a glass of wine and talk about the dress you like best. You can transfer all the photos online and feel the intoxicating combination of jealousy and awe.

For the 92nd year of the Academy Awards, women have been under-represented as candidates and awards, bringing the show to their very shoulders.

If the Academy is to continue to rely on women’s fashion for rankings and cassettes, it must give women in the industry the recognition they deserve after these women and those who came before kept the Oscars alive all these years.