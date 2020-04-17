Why worry about ‘Martin’ Spinoff Connecting Tischina Arnold?

Martin is one of the most beloved TV characters in TV history. Starring Martin Lawrence, the glass follows Detroit’s voice of Martin Payne as he embarks on love and life with his beau Gina and their friends. Threatening and humbling while providing a good insight into Blacklepa’s culture, the show was presented by fans and police alike throughout its five years (1992 and 1997).

Due to the success of the show, the showrunners decided to continue with the spinoff series dedicated to Pam and her new role as an A&R recorder. A pilot for a new venture called “Goin ‘For Me” was introduced last season and shows the potential for fans who are hoping to move forward. But the table never used it. How come?

(L-R) Martin Lawrence and Tischina Arnold | Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage; Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan

Why not the young ‘Martin’

Speaking to the Electronic Urban Report website in 2017, Arnold said the industry behind it had changed its mind and decided not to move forward with the spinoff.

“Changes in their minds all the time. And they change their minds,” he explains. “There are many events and a lot of classes are being collected. “Oh, this is great. It’s not a brainer. ‘But you know, that’s the kind of business. You don’t know.”

“No reason was given to me as to why he wasn’t picked up, just one thing. Something might be. It could be costly. They might change the row. “You don’t know. I keep it movin ‘… only one of those things. You can’t tell. You don’t know,” he continued.

Although the job was bad, Arnold was friendly. He said he was looking at “water under the bridge” and said he was considering a doormat showing he could take his own report – and he did. He continued the role of director in the comedy comedy Allbody Hates Chris, which ran from 2005 to 2009.

“What you have,” he continued.

The dangers of ‘Martin’ box

There are talks about the possibility of a reboot since February 2018 in which TMZ photographers caught Arnold, Martin Lawrence, and Tisha Campbell-Martin (Gina) for dinner. . The promoter continued to burn the news years later. But on March 2, Campbell-Martin said the statement was confirmed.

“Everybody is working their backs out,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “So we’re trying to make time.”

“Tichina (Arnold), Martin and his movies show,” Campbell continued, referring to ArnS’s CBS presentation of Lawrence’s The Neighborhood work on the work of Bad Bad slaves .

“Carl (Anthony Payne II, who plays Cole) is always on the lookout and is doing a solid job,” he said. “So it’s really hard to have time to do something like that.”

But it did not take away the inevitability of the table, knowing that it was possible to move again when their schedules began.

Meanwhile, Tischina Arnold is doing other things

In addition to his portrayal of Neighborhood, Arnold has expanded his work on film. In 2019, he debuted at The Last Black Man in San Francisco at Wanda Fails and is a teacher in the free-to-air competition industry.

In 2020, she got the job and starred in Netflix’s The Main Event, which features a boy who, with the help of her mother (Arnold), has become a star. He set out to follow her with a job at a private equity firm called Runt, which is used by the late Cameron Boyce.

Read more: Martin Lawrence quoted Dave Chappelle’s comment about his client