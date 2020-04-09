Why Wrong 5G Coronavirus The Bird Thinking System Widespread

Concerns about human immunodeficiency virus infection make people susceptible to pollutants, with anti-inflammatory mechanisms linking 5G wireless technology to COVID-19 becoming increasingly popular. in recent weeks. Singers, including Woody Harrelson and John Cusack, and some of the game’s influencers are known for their online racing. And in the last 10 days, they have real-world results, with the killing of at least 20 masts in the United Kingdom.

It is reported that this is a baseless theory about the scheme discovered when a Belgian physician reported to a national newspaper about 5G corn in Wuhan, China, where the new coronavirus originated. Even though the story was removed after a few hours due to baseless comments, it was taken over by people and spread everywhere on the Internet as coronavirus enthusiasts around the world. (Contrary to popular opinion, those who say that 5G of high-speed connectivity are dangerous, the scientific community believes that they are under the influence of humans that can damage human cells.)

Experts say it is hard to understand that baseless news like 5G baseless rules will spread in such an uncertain time. Quassim Cassam, professor of philosophy at Warwick University and author of the book says: “In the face of unforeseen events, unknown threats, people think more.” Theory of Deception. The original 5G technology, which existed in the internet sector prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, focused on the idea that new wireless masts required by technology in some way are causing health problems that are being hidden by governments.

When coronavirus first became widespread in the world in January, Cassam said, conservatives caught on to the uncertainty of the virus to spread unfounded theory to many audiences seeking information about it. COVID-19. “The basic premise of conspiracy theories is that there is a small group of powerful people who do everything behind the scenes and endanger our future,” he said. “If you take this as a model, you see that 5G is really a reusable principle. People say the same thing about 4G, without coronavirus. ”

But the 5G conspiracy theories are expanding rapidly, which makes them far more effective than those around 4G – thanks largely to their work on coronavirus, which has caused online traffic never seen for news organizations and those who cannot cope. From their story in a vast space of the internet, the rules were first spread on social networking sites such as Facebook and YouTube, where celebrities including Harrelson, Cusack and British television personality Amanda Holden, they are becoming more confident. It is from this point that social media algorithms are “very sophisticated to predict a new paradigm of the virus but the mute and the deaf cannot notice the inadequacy of the content,” according to Wired, a magazine for technology.

Some researchers also say that the idea was reinforced by state-sponsored activities – in other words, fake accounts that were created as real people – though the perpetrator has not yet been identified. not. Either way, Russian state-owned Russian radio station RTG has been broadcasting 5G tunes since at least 2019, perhaps to ease the spread of technology in Western Europe and allow Russia to catch up, New York said. Time.

Tech companies are now continuing to crack down on 5G co-operation, thanks to pressure from governments – most notably the U.K., which is famous for attacking mobile phones. Education Minister U.K. Michael Gove said on Saturday that the UK government is planning a series of social networking sites to call for more monitoring.

Companies have already taken matters into their own hands, with the introduction of new policies related to COVID-19 fraud data. A YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement to TIME on Thursday, adding that this meant that such content would be removed. “This includes conservative principles that claim that it is caused by 5G,” they said. Facebook made similar promises. A Facebook spokeswoman said “Under our current policy on adverse impacts, we are starting to remove fake data that link COVID-19 to 5G technology and that can cause serious harm,” a company spokesman said. on Facebook.

Twitter is taking a different approach, saying “they will not take any enforcement action on all Tweet containing details or arguments about COVID-19.” Instead, a spokesman told TIME, Twitter is “preferring to remove content when it has a call to action that could cause harm.” Twitter has removed more than 1,100 tweets to share news about COVID-19 – though thousands are still online.

Some critics say that the airlines’ rapid transparency of COVID-19 data – as opposed to their speedy handling of disruptive propaganda or political propaganda – reflects racism in companies. “The COVID-19 response of companies shows us that they could have made different choices about the distribution of resources and components that cause long-term online violence and harm,” said Dia Kayyali, Tech’s director. and Advocacy in evidence, a. human rights organization.

Cassam, who has learned the rules about fraud, said governments that rely on technology companies to eradicate bad data for 5G, could be in the fray. “Governments should do their best to tell people that this is not true,” he said. “But as soon as you start telling tech companies to drop this stuff, conservatives will start to think of it as more evidence to support their ideology. People are skeptical that sanctions are a sign that there is. what is hidden.

However, the alternative is to allow information to spread online on the potential of millions of people. Deplatforming, while occasionally controversial, enjoys working. After YouTube, Facebook and Twitter suspended Alex Jones’ famous acquaintance, for example, he returned to less well-known places, but was limited, mostly to people who only searched for him.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com.

