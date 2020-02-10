Why yes, you can stage a feminist “Dracula” production in 2020

The Classic Stage Company in New York City currently has both Frankenstein and Dracula in its repertoire. While I had my problems with the Frankenstein (mostly that nothing happened in a one-woman show of the classic novel), her Dracula stayed with me all weekend and I’m still afraid of the feminist message in the Bram Stoker -Characters.

In the staged production there are many moments of “feminine strength” (if you like) from Mina and Van Helsing. In this production, Van Helsing is played by Jessica Frances Dukes, and throughout the piece she constantly encourages Mina to stand up for herself. Mina is told because she is pregnant that there is not much she can do in her condition.

Since the play takes place in 1897, women are seen less than their male counterparts. Throughout the show, Jonathan Harker and Doctor Seward keep seeing the women around them as “strong men,” and what’s so brilliant is that the women keep fighting.

Most often, when men are arrogant and feel like they know more, we see that female characters either ignore them or indirectly find out that they are right. But with Dracula, it is Mina and Van Helsing who charge the charge of defeating the count himself. Mina is the one who willingly throws himself in the line of fire to stop him.

With pictures like Dracula’s women accusing human women of the language of victims, the show is just a constant commentary on the female experience and how we go through it every day. Sure, there are topics that a Dracula performance can’t really affect, but if you get involved and think it’s just a condensed version of the story that I already knew very well, it was quite a challenge Departure.

Most of the time we focus on Dracula himself and while this production gives us the hot Dracula vibe we always strive for, we definitely focus more on the women of Dracula and how they take a stand on his toxic masculinity. Basically, it’s also called “f ** k fragile masculinity”, and that’s the kind of energy I need for 2020.

