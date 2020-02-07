Why you can’t vote for a mayor of Croydon right now but some people think you should

A new campaign for a democratically elected mayor of Croydon (DEMOC) was launched in Purley Wednesday evening (February 5).

About 200 people gathered at Christ Church Elementary School to learn more about the proposal.

At present, the head of the Croydon Council is Tony Newman, he has been chosen by his fellow advisers.

The DEMOC campaign group wants to see the post of head of council replaced by a directly elected mayor who would be chosen by the voters of Croydon.

In London, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Watford all have a democratically elected mayor.

The Croydon council also has a mayor who wears a red dress and a chain, but it is a ceremonial position with responsibilities such as attending events and chairing the council meeting, without making decisions .

Under the new system, the mayor of ceremonies would be renamed chairman of the council and would assume the same responsibilities and wear the same red dress.

DEMOC President Gerry Meredith-Smith said: “It is time to change in Croydon, the current system is not working at all.

“Councilors can currently choose who controls our city. A democratically elected mayor would be chosen by the voters of Croydon.

“An elected mayor will have to listen to the inhabitants. They will be elected only if they have the confidence of the majority of the voters of Croydon.

“Otherwise, they can be fired by people after four years.”

The campaign hopes to get 15,000 signatures – five percent of the electorate – to call a referendum on whether to adopt the new system.

And if that materializes, they hope that within 18 months, there could be a vote for the first directly elected mayor of the borough, following votes that would take place in parallel with the local elections.

Conservative MP for Croydon South, Chris Philp, supports DEMOC and focused on planning in his speech last night.

He said: “They are abusing the powers of the planning committee to grant planning requests without discrimination in the borough, especially in the south of the borough.

“There are places where it is reasonable to build apartments, these are brownfields and downtown Croydon. They should go through a brownfield policy first.

“Time and time again, people have been there to ask the planning committee to listen, but they never do.”

And a representative of the South Croydon Labor Party, Jo Milligan, said the campaign was not about partisan politics.

She said: “Some things are more important than party politics, it is the power within each of us to influence decisions at the local level and to hold our decision makers to account.

“If we get 15,000 signatures on a petition which is a pretty important signal for politicians about the strength of sentiment, that in itself is powerful.”

But not everyone agrees with the campaign. Councilor Sean Fitzsimons, Chair of the Board’s Oversight and Review Committee, expressed his concerns on Twitter.

Responding to claims that the new system would affect planning requests, he said: “No matter who is elected mayor, they do not decide planning requests and cannot appoint the planning committee.

“Planning decisions are made by the planning committee, which is appointed by and made up of local councilors.”

DEMOC is now calling on residents to obtain signatures for the petition and hopes to set up street stalls to gather supporters.

