Why you will never want to leave your laptop bag under a table in a London bar again

We all did. A few drinks after work after a stressful day in the capital. One turns into two – and two into a few others.

At the start of the evening, we have all of our laptop bags close at hand, but after a few hours, we have left them under the tables or casually tossed them on chairs.

Well, after reading this, you might decide that it is worth taking a little more care of your bag from now on.

Chief Inspector Jesse Wynne of the London City Police said the thieves looked at the bags left under tables and in the corners of bars and pubs as “like drawing fish from a barrel”.

On February 5, he told the Licensing Committee of the City of London Corporation that these thefts were the “main problem” they faced in the Square Mile, in the category of “acquisitive crimes”.

Wynne told the committee, “Unfortunately, for thieves, it’s like shooting fish in a barrel. 84% [of thefts] occur in bars and pubs.

“People enter authorized premises and leave a bag, usually containing a laptop, under the table or in a corner of the room, then find the bag is gone.”

He also suggested that companies’ willingness to replace stolen laptops means that workers do not feel encouraged to take care of them while drinking.

“The criminals come in and integrate with the people there, then rob them,” said Mr. Wynne.

“One problem that we have found is that when this happens, the worker will go to their business and simply receive another laptop. There is therefore nothing to dissuade them from leaving their laptops on the ground. “

He added, “People don’t feel they own because the laptops don’t belong to them, they belong to the business.”

A report produced by the City of London police indicates that over 700 such cases were reported last year. 71% of the victims were men and 56% were between 23 and 34 years old. The majority of thefts took place Thursday and Friday evening.

The report also showed a sharp increase in the number of flights during the year. 253 of the reported cases occurred in October, November and December. In January, only 12 thefts were reported.

Thieves are also believed to have i-Pads, tablets and headphones.

The report also states “that no particular area / location is specifically targeted” and that “offenses are occurring throughout the city”

