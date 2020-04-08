Why your ex is slipping into your DMs now, based on their zodiac sign

To get Dr. DM Max in the middle of this epidemic like Princess Leia and Han Solo confess their love for each other just before they freeze. After all, this is the moment when you choose to say something? Ordinary, but by no means ordinary circumstances, fortunately, astrology can help explain why on earth you hear from your ex during the public health crisis.

Jennifer Lakshmi Dave, an intuitive astrologer and transformation coach, tells Bustle, “The solar energy signboard gives a lot of information about the tendencies during the closure mode.” “When making a prediction for a particular sign, I consider the energy and features of each sign as well as the element of each sign.”

In general, fire signs (Aries, Lao, Sagittarius) tend to be more reactive, Earth signs (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo) more detached, watermarks (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) more emotional, and air signs ( Gemini, Libra, Bucket) speaks more. This is why a water sign like Pisces made DM an ex-figure on Instagram looking for another shot, while an earth sign like Capricorn will reach out only if they need your help with something.

Below, Dove hints at your ex motives, based on their sun sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries is known for being impulsive So chances are they saw your TikTok dance and decided to see what else you came up with. Dove says your Aries ex is in an unfamiliar state right now – alone on their birthday. “They can’t go through with the regular game plan or be with the friends they usually play with,” she says.

Although they may make you bored, you rarely have to guess what Aries really thinks. If they reach out for fun or rekindle the relationship, they will be direct about it.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Unlike Aries, Toros probably had the idea to send you a message two weeks ago in the hope of winning you back. Because Taurus is a permanent sign, they may not really overcome any of their past loves. According to a bear, Taurus would much rather wait for the ex to come back than be the first to make a move. But if they haven’t heard from you, they will eventually make a move to rekindle the relationship.

Twins (May 21 – June 20)

If your Gemini ex is browsing your DM prices right now, they’ll probably catch all their shows, finish some books, and now need new entertainment. In general, Gemini is not a sign that clings to exes or gets too emotional. “If a longtime spouse is messaging you, it’s because they’re looking to have a great conversation,” says Bear.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer Signs worry about the depth of the people they love – and they used to love they may feel the need to prepare their friends and loved ones to the unknown at the moment, Bear says. So if you hear about your ex from cancer, they probably want to make sure you’re okay. “They will contact you to see if you need anything, and that includes their support and affection,” says Bear.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Laos lives to be in the spotlight, so not being able to absorb all the energy of the people around them is difficult. If your ex lion is financing you right now, they will likely feel bored, lonely and in need of attention. “Laos would love to go on a date with you,” says Bear. “Be ready for some fun with the camera. They may come up with a costume and try to convince you to wear one too!” Because Lions tend to take pride, even if they want another shot in the relationship, they probably won’t express deeper feelings in the middle of the epidemic.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgos tend to be quite critical of themselves, so they will also use time to reflect on the past and correct any wrongs between you. They may try to talk politics just to have a conversation and see if you share their opinions. “They are looking for a compartment first and maybe something else afterwards,” says Dove.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

As people indulge, Liberas will use this opportunity to make sure they are in good shape with their exes. “Libra will be interested in finding out what you thought and how you feel about things,” says Bear. “They may also be a little bored and want someone to flirt with.” You will know if they are interested in something else if they take the time to continue the conversation.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio is another sign that doesn’t get over their ex easily. They are known as mysterious and do not open themselves to anyone. According to Bear, this is one sign that is less likely to reach exis unless something big has pushed them to do so. “They might think of you, turn on you, wonder what you’re doing, hurt you, but you probably won’t hear from them,” says Dove.

Rainbow (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius is known for being an adventurous and fun-loving sign, but they are also deep thinkers. Right now, Sagittarius is focused on their lives after socializing away, the kind of world they want to create and who they want alongside them. “If you hear from them it’s because they want you to be on their team, join their community and build a new way of life with you,” says Dove.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorns tend to believe that if a relationship has not worked out before, it probably won’t work out now. “Of all the signs, it’s easiest for them to cut emotional, spiritual, physical connections and never look back,” says Bear. “If they do want to talk to you, they might send someone as a scout to check things out first.” Capricorns are also known to be practical, so they may reach out because they need your help with something.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius is the sign most likely to hand over all their exes, all their friends, and all the people they have worked with in the past just to make sure they are okay. “They may deal with you when you’re in the shower, but call them back because it will be worth it,” Bear says. “They love deeply even if they have trouble communicating it.”

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces, the ultimate romantic, probably thought to contact you for some time. They are one sign that will follow what’s going on in their ex’s life, and with everything happening right now, it gives them a good excuse to reach out. “Pisces is slipping into your DMs because their dream of what you’ve had will always sound good to them, no matter how your relationship actually was,” says Bear.