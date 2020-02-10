Why Zendaya didn’t think she needed to break her Disney image

Disney stars have a reputation for getting a little wild when they leave the network, however zendaya chose another path. Many former Disney actors are trying to break away from their child-friendly image and develop a more exciting personality. However, Zendaya deliberately decided against this pattern.

Zendaya got her big break in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, in which she starred with Bella Thorne. The show was a huge success, with 6.2 million viewers watching the first episode. The show was canceled after three seasons, but the network was not finished with Zendaya. They gave her the leading role in K.C. Undercover next, which also ran three seasons. Despite all of the early successes, Zendaya does not plan to lose her “family-friendly” personality like so many other former Disney stars.

The actress did not want to part with her Disney image

The Euphoria star sat down with Time in 2015, which was right in the middle of their Disney fame. During the interview, she was asked if she was going to take the same break from her squeaky Disney image that others on the network had, namely her Shake It Up co-star Thorne or Miley Cyrus. Zendaya’s answer was: “No.” She further explained that “she is slowly moving to less child-friendly material” and “allows my fans to grow with me.”

The most important role that Zendaya has ever assumed is that of the role model. “Young people have always been so important to me. You have to have someone to look up to. I was one of those people who were put in this position and that became my role, ”she said. Still, she admits that “it’s definitely a responsibility,” but insists it’s a gift, which is why she couldn’t just drop her younger fans. “I think it’s okay to grow up and express yourself, be edgier and do all of that. I think it’s possible to do this without completely destroying an entire sector of your fan base.”

Zendaya is not afraid to stand up for herself

Zendaya was indeed a role model. The Spiderman: Homecoming actress often occurs for herself in difficult circumstances, including the time she called a magazine on her Instagram page to take photos of her photo to make it look thinner. She put both the modified and the original images side by side for comparison and provided the photo with the caption: “These are the things that make women confident, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have.”

During Zendaya’s 2015 red carpet walk at the 2015 Oscars, fashion police presenter Giuliana Rancic commented on the young actress’s locals, joking that they smell like “patchouli oil” or “grass” and explain the greater cultural impact that such stereotypes explain produce.

The Rancic incident was long ago resolved when Rancic made an excuse me video a day after the controversy arose and forgave Zendaya Rancic’s errors of judgment. However, tabloids tried to sow discord years later. Last year In Touch claimed that Zendaya still had a grudge against E! because of Rancic’s comments. Gossip Cop I looked at the claim and found that it was total nonsense. As mentioned above, Rancic sincerely apologized and Zendaya graciously accepted this. The gossip only tried to produce a drama from an event that took place years ago.