wi-ha-joon-verified-to-join-kim-ha-neul-and-yoon-sang-hyun-in-approaching-jtbc-drama

Wi Ha Joon will be reworking into a skilled baseball player for the upcoming JTBC drama “18 Again”!

On March 3, Wi Ha Joon’s agency MSteam Amusement unveiled that Wi Ha Joon has been confirmed to star in “18 All over again.”

Based mostly on the American film “17 All over again,” “18 Again” is the story of a partner who returns to his key times, which was 18 a long time in the past just in advance of his divorce. The drama will be director Ha Byung Hoon’s initially drama given that KBS 2TV’s “Go Back again Few.”

Wi Ha Joon will be having on the role of Ye Ji Hoon, a competent pitcher on the baseball staff Nexen Heroes. With his refined visuals, clean speaking, and fantastic manners, he is a sports activities star with quite a few admirers. Ye Ji Hoon will come upon rookie reporter Jung Da Jung (Kim Ha Neul) all through her initially broadcast of an interview with the players of the successful crew. Just after leaving a memorable initial impact, the two will become nearer as they aid every other and mend each other’s ache whilst struggling with several challenges alongside one another.

In the drama, Ye Ji Hoon will act as a particular character who raises tensions among Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger (Yoon Sang Hyun), who are in risk of heading through a divorce.

Wi Ha Joon has received praise for his experienced performing in the movies “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” and “Miss & Mrs. Cops,” as properly as the dramas “Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Meals,” “Matrimonial Chaos,” and “Romance is a Bonus Guide.” In the impending JTBC drama, Wi Ha Joon is anticipated to make hearts flutter as a result of his romance-like friendship with Kim Ha Neul’s character.

“18 Again” will premiere in the 2nd 50 percent of 2020. Not too long ago, Lee Ki Woo, Kim Yoo Ri, and Han So Eun have been verified to be part of Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Golden Child‘s Bomin in the drama.

