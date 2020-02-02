Wicker Park: 4 accused after weapons seized at party, Chicago police say

Four men face charges after police have taken them into custody and seized more than 25 weapons on Saturday at a “gang-related party” at an Airbnb in Wicker Park.

Martrell Williams, 22, and Alexander Raeland, 41, were each charged with a heavy battery from a police officer, the Chicago police said. James Holmes, 25, is also faced with that indictment, as well as three crime counts of resisting and hindering a police officer.

Lamont Clay, 27, was charged with a felony count of resisting and hindering a police officer, as well as a felony count of disorderly conduct, police said.

All four were arrested just after 2 am. Saturday after the police received a tip that there was a party of between 100 and 150 people, including dozens who showed multiple live weapons on social media, police said.

When officers entered the building, people came running out, pushing and fighting the police and “throwing weapons away while they were fleeing,” the police said. The four men were taken into custody during the fight.

Cook County prosecutors said the officers knew the location was an Airbnb and that the four men were physically aggressive against the officers. Raeland is said to have pushed a police captain and called him an expletive, while Holmes was allegedly bumped into an officer before waving his arms.

Williams initially left the party before returning to push one officer in the arm and slap his shoulder against another, the prosecutor said. Clay allegedly resisted arrest by grabbing railings and doors.

The police carried out “emergency removals” on all four men, including Holmes, who said he only bumped into the officer because he was being pushed from behind, according to prosecutors. Both Holmes and Williams have admitted that they were drunk.

An investigation of the building found a total of 24 pistols, a semi-automatic weapon and a short rifle gun, police said.

Weapons seized at “gang related party” in Wicker Park Chicago police

Weapons seized at “gang related party” in Wicker Park Chicago police

All four men are convicted felons and were released on personal recognition bonds and placed on electronic monitoring after a bail on Sunday, according to Cook County judicial records. They have to be back in court on 7 February.

In a statement, Ben Breit, a spokesperson for Airbnb, said that they ‘enforce a strict ban on both open parties and’ party houses’, and that the statement where the party took place has been removed from the platform until an investigation is completed.

“We are grateful to CPD for getting illegal weapons off the street, and we are in contact with the 14th district command staff to provide our support with their investigation.” Said Breit.

