Wicker Park: 4 accused after weapons seized at party, Chicago police say

Four men were confronted with multiple charges on Sunday after police had arrested them and seized multiple weapons on Saturday at a “gang-related party” in Wicker Park.

Martrell Williams, 22, and Alexander Raeland, 41, were each charged with a felony count of a police officer’s aggravated battery, Chicago police said. James Holmes, 25, is also faced with a felony charge of a police officer’s aggravated battery, as well as three felony counts of resisting and hindering a police officer.

Lamont Clay, 27, was charged with a felony count of resisting and hindering a police officer, as well as a felony count of disorderly conduct, police said.

All four were arrested just after 2:00 am Saturday, after the police had received a tip that there was a party of between 100 and 150 people, including dozens who showed multiple weapons live on social media, police said.

When officers entered the building, people came running out, pushing and fighting the police and “throwing weapons away while they were fleeing,” the police said. The four men were taken into custody during the fight.

An investigation of the building found a total of 24 pistols, a semi-automatic weapon and a short rifle gun, police said.

Weapons seized at “gang related party” in Wicker Park Chicago police

All four men are convicted criminals and will appear in the bond court on Sunday.