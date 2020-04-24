Widespread Canadian Shooting: Radio Deportations Shoot Chaos after 13 Hours of Hunting in a Fake Police Car

Police radio recordings show a 13-hour chaotic and confusing maneuver for the killer in the worst shooting in Canada.

Over the weekend, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman drove a fake police car, forging a Canadian Royal Racing Police Officer (RCMP) and killing at least 22 people.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

In the missions, released by AFP on Thursday, Wortman hunting can be traced for several hours in Nova Scotia.

The monitoring began on Saturday at 10:46 a.m., when police learned of a shooting by a public member.

Watch more

Minutes later, officers responding to the scene reported a police scanner: “We see huge flames and smoke from where we are.

Wortman set fire to homes and fired on residents as soon as they fled their homes.

Less than an hour later, at 11:21 a.m., an officer asked if the killer was there, but a police distributor replied, “They don’t know if they caught him.”

The situation became more complicated when local police fired on an active sniper, but did not issue an emergency alert to anyone in the area.

Watch more

Nick Beaton, whose wife was killed by Wortman, told CTV he did not understand why police tweeted about the situation instead of issuing an emergency warning.

“I don’t use Twitter and I don’t know anyone who uses Twitter,” he said.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Officers were unable to find the shooter overnight, and Wortmann was able to continue to wreak havoc and legalize his devastating killing.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Police Chief Heidi Stevenson drove her car behind a fake Wortman police car after police alerted her whereabouts when CCTV footage captured her in a parking lot minutes ago.

Read more

According to AFP, Wortman got out of his vehicle and shot and killed veteran Mountie.

At 11:14 a.m., police officers were able to find Wortman and a police helicopter radioed his whereabouts.

We are the only vehicle fire at the intersection of Highway 2 and (incomprehensible). A police car may appear to be involved. There are other police vehicles there. “

Read more

Officers were able to arrest the 51-year-old, who shot and killed him 62 miles from the site of his first death, more than 13 hours after the first shooting.

Chris Leather, RCMP’s chief executive, defended the actions of his officers, saying they provided “the best and clearest information they can provide.”

Mr Leather revealed that police had set two parameters for Wortman’s search, but could not find the suspect before Ms. Stevenson found her.

An emergency alert was issued when officers shot and killed Wortman, he said, adding that Mr Charm had added that he was “very pleased with the message”.

(Tags ToTranslate) Canada