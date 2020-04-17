Widespread Coronavirus Infection in Dublin Nursing Home – Internal Note

Transmission of the coronavirus to a retirement home in Dublin has become widespread in recent days and now affects more than a fifth of the 200 residents, according to an internal note.

There is evidence of a coronavirus outbreak in almost every unit at St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park, which recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths in two weeks.

The internal memo, dated April 13, indicates that, with the exception of one section, all units in the home have “more than 20% evidence” of confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection.

“It is reasonable to assume that transmission is widespread. Therefore, in the context of widespread transmission, all of the unit’s clinical areas are designated as contaminated areas, ”said the note, which has been distributed to staff in recent days.

A source at the facility, which is managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE), said the number of cases was probably even higher due to delays in testing.

The home, which has 198 units, confirmed Thursday evening that 10 residents who tested positive for Covid-19 and another suspected of having the disease died within two weeks.

The staff memo sets out measures to contain the spread of the virus by creating “clean” and “dirty” areas.

He advised all staff to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when entering a “contaminated area” with suspected or confirmed cases. Staff caring for patients in these areas were responsible for providing care to all residents “wearing the same PPE for each period of care”.

Healthcare workers should change gloves between patients but were asked to stay in the same gown, the same surgical mask and the same eye protection.

Medical gloves

With guidelines from the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) for residential care facilities dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks, state personnel should “ideally change their PPE” after each contact with a positive patient.

HPSC counsel has indicated that in “exceptional circumstances” this may be limited to a simple change of medical gloves if the staff are caring for a group of patients with Covid-19.

To avoid spreading the virus, staff should first care for asymptomatic patients first, then for suspected Covid-19 patients, and finally for confirmed cases, according to St Mary’s memo.

The instructions stated that the “clean area” in the nursing home should include staff office space and toilets if possible. “Residents should not have access to the clean area – the latter can be difficult to manage,” said the memo.

The note referred to asymptomatic patients as the “cleanest”, those suspected to be “dirty” and confirmed cases of coronavirus as the “dirtiest patients”.

The memo was written after a visit to the institution of Professor Martin Cormican, HSE national clinical manager for infection control.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the HSE said that the memo had been drafted internally within the hospital but had been published “without any official approval”.

She said that the memo, which stated that the measurements were based on Professor Cormican’s recommendations, had not been written with her contribution.

“We strongly prefer that this unapproved note and the information it contains not be published.”

However, she did not dispute the figures in the memo and confirmed “that a significant number of residents have been affected by Covid-19 at St Mary’s Hospital.”