Widow Chester Bennington says Talinda festival mental health

Widow Chester Bennington Talinda reported the details of the festival devoted to mental health, to be held in Los Angeles at the end of this year.

Bennington, who founded the organization 320 Changes Direction after passing of her husband in 2017, will combine with the Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman, to open the first 320 festival in history.

Originating in the LA Live on May 9 celebration aims to raise awareness of mental health problems through the film festival, Festival Society concert in favor and in the field of mental health summit and concert to benefit.

It will be held through the Fund “Unite union”, with 100% of the proceeds will be sent to 320 non-profit organizations of the festival.

We are pleased to announce the festival and 320 welcome all people living in L.A. LIVE 9 mine! Visit us on the day dedicated to the normalization of conversations about mental health and provide resursav.https: //t.co/ksxLsFDPeu pic.twitter.com/qIVlVDlJsz

– Talinda Bennington Friedman (@TalindaB) March 9, 2020

“For 13 years I watched my husband Chester struggling with depression and the use of substances often I was scared and lonely”, -. Talinda said.

“I was uneducated about the challenges he faced, and wanted information, but to find answers to my questions and available help our family was very difficult We need to change the culture of mental health to those who need it -., And members of their family – could speak openly about his struggle, so that they can seek the care they deserve. “

The event will feature performances of selections teams, and The Novo and The Terrace in L.A. Live summit will be held free of mental health, which will be presented to the panel and roundtable discussions.

In regional theater, LA also will host a festival of free movies which will be presented short films and documentaries on the themes of mental health. Screening of the film – “Back up” – documentary film about singer “Blue October” Justin Furstenfeld and his struggle for mental health.

Meanwhile, Grey Daze – band Chester Bennington, who was at the entrance to Linkin Park, announced a new album and released a new track called “Sickness”, which presents the vocals of the late singer.