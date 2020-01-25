Wife kills retired soldiers, even in the Chicago cigar bar

Lisle, Illinois (AP) – A woman shot a retired Illinois State Police officer and wounded another retired officer and a non-duty police officer on Friday night before firing the gun at herself in a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs, the shared Police with.

Filming in the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle was “without apparent provocation,” the police said after watching the surveillance video. The footage shows several seated people watching a large-screen television as the woman gets up, shoots 51-year-old Gregory Rieves in the back of the head, and shoots two more before she shoots herself in the head, the police said.

The incumbent Lisle chief of police, Ron Wilke, later said that the woman identified as Lisa V. McMullan from Chicago and the victims were “acquaintances”.

“I think they know each other but don’t think there is any relationship,” he told reporters.

McMillan was found dead at the scene. 51-year-old Gregory Rieves, who left the state police in March after 25 years in office, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The retired police officer Lloyd Graham (55) and police officer Kaiton Bullock (48), who was on duty at the time, remained in the hospital on Saturday with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the police said.

“The Illinois State Police family has a heavy heart this morning,” said State Police director Brendan F. Kelly in a statement. “We mourn a retired soldier and pray for the full recovery of our active and retired officers. Please keep all of our officials and family members in your prayers in the dark and painful moment. “

The shootout was housed in a single room within the building. According to his website, Humidor’s Lisle location has a total of 1,115 square meters of lounge space, including public lounges and member-only lounges.

Lisle in western Chicago is north of Naperville.

