Wife tells MSNBC that she voted for Bernie because MSNBC was against Bernie

A woman from New Hampshire told the MSNBC host Ari Melber that she has decided to vote for the independent Vermont Senator and the Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders because of the reporting she’d seen on Melber’s network. But not good.

While MSNBC reported on New Hampshire elementary school on Tuesday afternoon, Melber interviewed customers at Penstock Restaurant in Manchester, NH, to find out which candidates the customers voted for and why.

The first woman Melber interviewed said she voted for the former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but the next woman said Melber: “I voted for Bernie, although there are a number of candidates that I really like, so when I finished voting I still felt undecided” and added: ” Including Elizabeth, including Michael Bennett on this matter. “

“Well, it’s kind of a paradox of making a decision and then feeling undecided,” said Melber. “So you’re a complex person.”

“Well, but I want to say that the reason I chose Bernie was MSNBC,” said the woman.

“Go on,” Melber said jokingly.

“I find it completely cynical to say that he lost 50% of his votes when there were two candidates last. Now there are several wonderful candidates who would be great presidents and people I think we can unite and unite, “the woman said, then added.” But the kind of ‘Stop Bernie’ cynicism, that I’ve heard from a number of people, I watch MSNBC all the time, so I heard from a number of commentators, and that made me angry enough, I said, ‘Okay, Bernie has my voice. ‘ “

“This is such an interesting point and we accept criticism because we are journalists, don’t we? We have to be open-minded. They say that you really enjoyed hearing from people, whether they were guests, contributors, who Conversations you’ve heard, or if you feel like you’re pulling Senator Sanders down or quoting something, stop him, ”said Melber.

“Absolutely. I could have chosen several candidates, but that pushed me over the edge for Bernie,” replied the woman.

But then Melber spoke to another woman who said that she had elected Mayor Pete because “I think it would be catastrophic if Bernie won. And I felt like if I voted for Amy [Klobuchar] I would reject my vote and I want Pete to be doing very well in New Hampshire. “

Check out the clip above about MSNBC.

