Wife tried to run over her boyfriend

Leonard Ginger

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call on Sunday evening involving a woman who was accused of hitting a man with her vehicle.

According to the police report, 28-year-old Ginger Leonard hit her boyfriend with her vehicle in the parking lot of her shared apartment. When the officer arrived, Leonard tried to escape the scene, but was blocked by the marked patrol car.

After Leonard was informed of the context of the emergency call, the police informed the authorities that she had also tried to call and report abuse. Leonard told the police that she hit her boyfriend in her car after he hit her face in the face with his fist closed.

EMS was on site and informed the authorities that the man with a broken leg would be taken to the hospital.

Leonard was sent to East Baton Rouge Prison with a charge of a second-degree (domestic) heavy battery.