Wife wanted to be stabbed to death in Texas in Louisiana

Leah Franklin

Photo: KTBS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Arlington police announced on Sunday that a woman had been arrested in Louisiana who stabbed a man on January 11.

According to a press release from the Arlington Police Department, Leah Franklin, 31, was arrested on Saturday by US marshals in Shreveport, Louisiana, for an order to murder Antonio Merle’s death.

The @USMarshalsHQ in Shreveport arrested 31-year-old Leah Franklin for murder resulting from the death of Antonio Merle on January 11, 2020. The medical examiner decided the case was murder. The suspect remains in Shreveport Prison until extradition to Tarrant County. pic.twitter.com/JBdZl7Rv37

– Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD), January 19, 2020

The Texas court records do not indicate that Franklin, who has been pending extradition, has been officially charged, and there is no lawyer in the Caddo community of Louisiana to speak for her.

Police said Merle was found with stab wounds at around 2:45 a.m. on January 11 and later died in a hospital.