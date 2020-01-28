Wigan Warriors responds to Izzy Folau’s team by announcing Pride Day

Man, I love irony, but not as much as I love to see homophobic degenerates get exactly what they’re going to get, so unbearable Izzy Folau,

Swipe to close

It was announced yesterday that the repressed player will return to the rugby league with a one-year contract with the Catalan Dragons.

The news immediately met with controversy and was led by the Super League managing director Robert Elstone The proposal “the decision to sign it leaves many people connected with our sport in the lurch”.

Meanwhile, the RFL insisted that “the moral responsibility for deciding whether to hire a player lies with individual clubs.”

Shit news, right? Wait, it gets better.

Shortly after the announcement, Wigan confirmed that they would use their home game against Catalans to honor the LGBTQIA + community, which means Folau will be forced to play a match to support the very people he is against Job has lost.

???? ️ ???? @WiganWarriorsRL can confirm that its sixth game against @DragonsOfficiel on Sunday March 22nd is now Pride Day as the Warriors support the LGBTQ + community.

Learn more ???? https: //t.co/nvxK1VHHq1

– Wigan Warriors (@WiganWarriorsRL) January 28, 2020

Executive Director of the Warriors Kris Radlinski said, “Here at Wigan Warriors, we are committed to the core values ​​of inclusion and respect.

“Our Community Foundation has a long tradition of supporting local LGBTQ + groups and initiatives. We want everyone who is involved with our game to feel welcome, valued and above all respected.

“The rugby league has a long history of inclusion, the removal of barriers and forward thinking.

“I think we are repeating this message today more than any other day when it is vital. We look forward to working with charities, local and hopefully national groups to make this day a success. “

Forget silver stripes, I call this a rainbow streak.

Image:

Getty Images