Wigan’s defender Antonee Robinson “gutted” after the dream move of AC Milan COLLAPSES in a dramatic late turn

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson saw his dream of AC Milan collapse in heartbreaking situations.

Robinson traveled to Milan on Friday after the two clubs agreed a fee for the 22-year-old on Thursday evening.

Getty Images – Getty

Robinson was denied his dream move

The American underwent a medical exam, but further medical testing with the Italian authorities was required and was subject to a 72-hour period.

The deal could therefore not be officially ratified before the 8:00 p.m. deadline in Italy, and Wigan has confirmed that Robinson will now return to DW Stadium.

d day

Man United lends Ighalo a complete shock, West Ham gets Bowen to sign the contract

GAMEDAY

Premier League live: Manchester United and Chelsea at talkSPORT’s GameDay special

recap

Man United does shock signing, West Ham leaves it too late: What happened on the cut-off date?

to the wire

West Ham signed the last signature from Jarrod Bowen

deals

Barca Wonderkid, Lyon meet Arsenal, ex-Newcastle star joins Ronaldo

spend

Fernandes leads the way but Tottenham is one of the busiest pages in the January window

news

Manchester United broadcasts LIVE: Red Devils sign shock agreements to sign Ighalo

late drama

Man United completes the last minute signing of Ighalo with a six month loan period

According to The Sun, Robinson was devastated by the sudden turn of events.

The defender had impressed Milan Scouts with his championship performances this season after moving from Everton to the Latics.

The talkSPORT moderators react to rumors that Man United fans are planning a strike