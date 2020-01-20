Wiggles star Anthony Field said he panicked when he saw the breakdown of Yellow Wiggle Greg Page during the Bushfire Relief concert

The blue wiggle Anthony Field was scared after seeing his Wiggles bandmate Greg Page collapse on Friday night during a Bushfire relief concert.

Field said he was panicking when he saw the 48-year-old Yellow Wiggle at Castle Hill RSL have had a cardiac arrest.

“Greg was in the most amazing shape I’ve ever seen. He moved around and we had the best time and audience had the best time. And then he collapsed,” Field said to hosts Lawrence Mooney, Jess Eva and Chris Page on Monday.

“The worst was to see Greg, he was lifeless. He had no pulse, he wasn’t breathing … He was pretty good away.”

Field said that he himself was suffering from mental health problems, which made it particularly difficult to watch his bandmates as he was unresponsive.

“I have a few mental problems myself, so I panic, I was on the ground,” Field recalled. “The next day I went to see him and talk to him [about what happened] and he couldn’t remember what happened. And when I told him, I relived it in my head and got another panic attack . “

Days ago, Field spoke to 9News about the “scary” incident that happened when the group performed their last song for the evening.

“He came off the stage and collapsed, there was no pulse. There was no breathing,” Field said, adding that the drummer knew the band CPR and Grace Jones, an audience nurse, also rushed to the stage Revive Page with a defibrillator.

“You really brought Greg back,” Field concluded. “It’s scary. I’m just glad the guys got him back. It was just really hard.”

