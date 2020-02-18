[wikileaks-founder-assange’s-wellbeing-bettering-in-prison:-spokesman]



FILE Image: WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Courtroom in London, Britain January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no lengthier currently being held in solitary confinement and his wellbeing is bettering, his colleague and spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson instructed reporters on Tuesday.

Assange is in prison in London, fighting an extradition request from the United States, wherever he faces 18 counts like conspiring to hack authorities pcs and violating an espionage legislation. He could shell out many years in jail if convicted.

Hrafnsson was speaking at a news conference in assistance of Assange in advance of a court docket hearing on the extradition request that commences up coming week.

His supporters experienced expressed issue about how he was staying dealt with in jail and about the effect on his well being.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, creating by Estelle Shirbon, editing by David Milliken)