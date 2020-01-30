Wilbur Ross believes the corona virus will be great for jobs

Much of the news cycle was dominated by coverage of the corona virus, the rapidly spreading virus that has killed at least 171 people in China and claimed more than 8,000 victims in less than a month. This is undeniably bad news as pandemics are never a reason to celebrate.

Unless, of course, you are Wilbur Ross. Trump’s Secretary of Commerce and Mr. Burns made an appearance at Fox Business, where he told hostess Maria Bartiromo that the spread of the virus “could help speed the return of jobs.” Ross noted that “every American has to run out of heart. So I don’t want to talk to the victims of the coronavirus of a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease. “

Secretary Wilbur Ross says corona virus will be good for American jobs: “I think it will help speed up the return of jobs to North America.” Pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), January 30, 2020

Still, Ross turned the engine of his monopoly car and continued to cut down Chinese competition:

“However, the fact is that companies need to think twice about reviewing their supply chain. For all the other things, you had SARS, you have the African swine fever virus there, now you have this. This is another risk factor that people need to consider. I think it will help speed up the return of jobs to North America – some to the US, probably Mexico too. “

Cool perspective, Wilbur! Ross then said that coronavirus deaths would exterminate people and reduce the population surplus before dipping into his private pool of gold coins. Okay, that didn’t happen, but it’s a shockingly cynical and dark interpretation of global events.

It is also extremely ignorant and short-sighted when you consider that coronavirus cases have been reported in America. The world has experienced various pandemics and outbreaks since the beginning of time: SARS, swine flu, bird flu, influenza, the black plague. These moments are scary on a personal and political level and remind us of our own fragility and vulnerability.

But instead of calming people down or giving advice, Ross is only concerned with the profit that the suffering of the Chinese people can bring. It is a dark and very trump attitude to tragedy. But what can we expect from a government that benefits from a tragedy? Never forget that after September 11, when the twin towers fell, Donald Trump boasted that his buildings are now the tallest in Manhattan.

Many used social media to publish Ross’ crude and opportunistic comments:

Wilbur Ross always looks like he’s throwing Belle’s father into the institution unless she promises to marry Gaston. https://t.co/0Hk7HhMU5T

– The Fleeting Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 30, 2020

Wilbur Ross’s response to a disease that kills hundreds is to talk about how to make money from it. Somehow they always find a way to get worse. https://t.co/gKueJfacaa

– Representative Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 30, 2020

Jobs like:

Coffinmaker

Funeral director

mortician undertaker

Outbreak suit designer

Mad Max era gas port

Guy collecting books and sitting on his glasses

– Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 30, 2020

There is no lowest global pandemic edition https://t.co/PMPtdcXXoH

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), January 30, 2020

Only a Trumpist would argue that a terrible pandemic is good for America. https://t.co/xYOr8NuFQo

– Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 30, 2020

Great opportunities for gravediggers and manufacturers of Hazmat uniforms https://t.co/tRZ3ZbLaKN

– Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken), January 30, 2020

Once again there is no reason, no fiery depths that these people will not sink into. Really the darkest timeline.

(via Politico, image: screencap / CNBC)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com