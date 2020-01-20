An emu in the South Australian city of Whyalla is so damned up with the state that he’s trying to get out of here.

This is not an exercise.

A damn emu landed at Whyalla Airport on Saturday afternoon. I can only guess that it is a desperate attempt to move as far away as possible Scott Morrisons Shit as humanly as possible.

The emu was afraid of the cleaner Lesley King after that it triggered the automatic doors and entered the terminal at around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

“I ran and told my manager who didn’t believe me at first,” said Lesley in a Facebook post.

I would call this a security breach, but if you’ve ever visited a rural airport, you know that security is not a real thing.

“I went in to clean regularly and when I got out of the men’s room … I was facing an Emu,” said Lesley The advertiser,

Lesley came out of the bathroom and found a damn emu at the airport less than a foot from her face. Terrifying, I know.

“I let out a piercing scream and ran back into the toilet,” she said.

The wild emu wandered through the terminal, pecked at the living plants and seemed to be waiting for a flight. Unfortunately for the already flightless bird, the last plane had left an hour before arriving at the terminal.

After King tried to remove the animal himself, he had to call a local game rescue organization to remove the emu from the airport.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the ordeal and the emu was safely removed from the terminal.